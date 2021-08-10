International
5 Results from the UN Climate Report
On Monday, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a scientific body called by the United Nations, released a major new report concluding that the world can not avoid some devastating effects of climate change, but that there is still a close windows to prevent destruction even worse.
The report, based on the analysis of more than 14,000 studies, is the clearest and most comprehensive summary of the physical science of climate change. It presents how the climate was in the past, how it is now and how it will be for decades to come. And it shows how people can influence the future climate through actions they take or do not take now to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide and other gases that capture heat.
Here are five conclusions from the report:
Human influence has unequivocally warmed the planet.
This report is the sixth assessment of climate science by the UN group, and unlike previous reports, this leaves no doubt as to who or what is responsible for global warming. It is clear that human impact has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land, the report says in its first finding.
The observed increases in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere since 1750 may be directly related to human activity, mainly the burning of coal, oil, and other fossil fuels as the world industrialized. Those emissions have increased greatly over time and continue to this day as the world becomes even warmer. And the influences are being felt in every region of the world.
Climate science is getting better and more accurate.
One of the reasons the report can undoubtedly conclude that humans are responsible for global warming is that climate research has greatly improved, even in the eight years since the publication of the previous UN report.
There is much more observational temperature measurement data and other data from instruments on land, in the oceans and in space that reduce uncertainty about what is happening. The improvement is particularly noticeable in some less affluent parts of the world that historically had little capacity to collect climate data.
Climate simulation computer models have also been greatly improved, and there is more computing power to execute these simulations faster so that they can be repeated over and over again. These improvements, plus the ability to insert more and better data into models, give scientists more confidence that their models are accurately predicting the future climate.
Major strides have been made in the last decade in attribution research, which seeks to examine the possible links between climate change and specific extreme events such as heat waves and heavy rains. Research teams can now quickly analyze an event and determine if warming made it more or less likely to have occurred, adding to the general belief in the nature of climate change.
We are locked in 30 years of worsening climate impacts, no matter what the world does.
The world has already warmed about 1.1 degrees Celsius (about 2 degrees Fahrenheit) since the 19th century. The report concludes that humans have introduced so much carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere that this warming will continue at least until the middle of the century, even if nations take immediate steps today to significantly reduce emissions.
This means that some of the visible effects the world is now seeing such as extreme droughts, strong heat waves and catastrophic floods and inundations will continue to worsen for at least the next 30 years.
Some other impacts will continue even longer. Large sheets of ice in Greenland and West Antarctica will continue to melt at least until the end of the century. Global sea levels will continue to rise for at least 2,000 years.
Climate change is happening fast.
The report found that some of the differences are greater than have ever been compared to previous time periods ranging from centuries to many millennia.
The concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, for example, is greater than at any time in the last two million years. The extent of sea ice in late summer in the Arctic is lower than it has been in the last 1000 years.
But the report also found that changes are happening faster now than in the much more recent past. The rate of sea level rise has doubled since 2006. Each of the last four decades has been one after the other warmer than the previous one. Heat waves on land have become much hotter since the 1950s, and offshore heat waves The extreme heat bursts in the ocean that can kill marine life have doubled in frequency in the last four decades.
There is still a window in which people can change the climatic path.
The report set out five climate futures, in which people take various steps to reduce the emissions that heat causes. Underneath all that, the world will achieve 1.5 degrees more ambitious than the targets set by the Paris climate change agreement in 2015 by 2040 or earlier.
According to most of the scenarios discussed in the report, warming will continue beyond 2040, for the rest of the century. In the worst cases, where the world does little to reduce emissions, temperatures by 2100 could be 3 to 6 degrees Celsius (5.5 to 11 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. This would have catastrophic consequences.
But the report shows that aggressive, rapid and widespread emission cuts, starting now, could limit warming beyond 2050. In the most optimistic scenario, achieving zero emissions could bring warming just under 1.5 degrees Celsius in half second century Me
Such a scenario would be a mammoth enterprise and expensive for the world. It would also require a level of political will that most governments have so far been unable to muster.
