On Monday, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a scientific body called by the United Nations, released a major new report concluding that the world can not avoid some devastating effects of climate change, but that there is still a close windows to prevent destruction even worse.

The report, based on the analysis of more than 14,000 studies, is the clearest and most comprehensive summary of the physical science of climate change. It presents how the climate was in the past, how it is now and how it will be for decades to come. And it shows how people can influence the future climate through actions they take or do not take now to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide and other gases that capture heat.

Here are five conclusions from the report:

Human influence has unequivocally warmed the planet.

This report is the sixth assessment of climate science by the UN group, and unlike previous reports, this leaves no doubt as to who or what is responsible for global warming. It is clear that human impact has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land, the report says in its first finding.

The observed increases in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere since 1750 may be directly related to human activity, mainly the burning of coal, oil, and other fossil fuels as the world industrialized. Those emissions have increased greatly over time and continue to this day as the world becomes even warmer. And the influences are being felt in every region of the world.