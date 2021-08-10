How the Haitian Diaspora can help fix the country’s corrupt politics









Tennis star Naomi Osaka holds the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, July 23, 2021. Osaka was born to a Haitian father and a Japanese mother. | AP Photo / Natacha Pisarenko

When Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic torch at the opening ceremonies for Tokyo 2020, thousands of Haitians were filled with pride. And when she suddenly lost in the tennis competition, many in the country shared her pain. To Haitians, Osaka, whose father is Haitian-American, is another high-profile member of a vibrant Haitian diaspora that could play an important role in addressing Haiti’s chronic political problems.

The still unresolved assassination of President Jovenel Moise has put Haiti’s volatile politics and grave poverty in the spotlight. A month after Moises’s death, a new prime minister has unveiled a new cabinet, and the US has sent security experts to help the Haitian government provide vital infrastructure, although the White House insists it has no plans to send troops.

The debate over what to do next has not yet been cited as an important source: more than 2 million Haitians living abroad. This is not surprising. Haitians in the diaspora evoke mixed feelings in Haiti: pride in successes like Osaka and contempt for leaving the country. For many years, the Diaspora has been a derogatory term, evoking the image of an arrogant Americanized Haiti who came home to show his or her success.

But as Haiti plunges into despair, the diaspora can be a lifeline. Haitians living abroad are not tainted by corruption pervading the political class in Haiti and have achieved success in the most meritocratic societies. The Diaspora has gained expertise, cultural and political influence and experience living in democratic countries. As America struggles to respond to the Haiti crisis, policymakers in Washington and members of the diaspora themselves need to think about how to harness this resource. In particular, the diaspora can use their influence in Washington, as well as Ottawa and Paristo to bring international attention to the work of a commission of progressive reformers in Haiti. By shedding light on Haitian solutions to Haiti’s problems, the community can help break Haiti ‘s vicious cycle of disorder, hope, and disappointment.

Haitians have migrated in large numbers to the US and Canada since Francois Duvalier came to power in the late 1950s. A second, larger wave left when his son Jean-Claude Baby Doc Duvalier succeeded his father in 1971. Haiti communities abroad, now in their second and third generations, have produced notable examples of mobility and growing achievement. Haitian-Americans are corporate executives, college presidents and deans, writers and playwrights, elected officials, professional actors and athletes, doctors and nurses, technicians and carers. Prominent Haitian Americans include Nintendo North America’s former President and CEO Reginald Fils-Aimé, Louisiana University Xavier President Reynold Verette, MacArthur novelist and genius Edwidge Danticat, reality show producer Mona Scott-Young (Love and Hip Hop), musician Wyclef Jean, University of Miami Medical School Dean Henry Ford, former Republican Congresswoman Mia Love, essayist Roxanne Gay and NFL defender Jason Pierre-Paul.

Not only in the US Michaëlle Jean served as Governor-General of Canada from 2005 to 2010, while Dominique Anglade, a former cabinet minister, became the leader of the Liberal Party of Canada in Quebec last year.

Haiti has a very successful cultural sector that depends on talent both in Haiti and abroad. Haitian literature is highly valued in the French-speaking world. Haitian authors, including Yanick Lahens and Louis-Philippe Dalembert, have won major literary awards in France and Canada. Dany Laferrière is a member of that elite French-language referee, Académie Francaise. Haiti art has won critical acclaim and Haiti music has flourished in the Caribbean, Europe and Africa.

As the Haitian community has made a name for itself abroad, young people in Haiti legalized by social media make their voices heard in the country’s politics. Civil society movement after more than two years of mass protests against the regime in Haiti, officially called Commission to seek a Haiti solution to the crisis, reflects this new inclusion. commission sees the installation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry as a ritual mix of the same rotten cards and an organization for a fake choice. Instead, she wants an interim government with a limited portfolio to reform the judiciary and police before credible elections are called.

But the structural reforms envisioned by Haiti progressives will be a tough sale for the international community. Policy experts talk about Haiti’s exhaustion after the failed multibillion-dollar intervention after the 2010 earthquake. The Biden administration has signaled a lack of interest in nation-building projects. Haiti will have to make a compelling case that this time is different.

This includes Haitians abroad, if they can be organized in a coherent force. The diaspora has helped move the needle for political issues related to Haiti in the past. On April 20, 1990, 100,000 Haitian-Americans marched across the Brooklyn Bridge to protest the FDA ban on blood donation by sub-Saharan Africans and Haitians for fear of HIV. The magnitude of the protest shook the political structure of New York and launched a wave of political activism among Haitians in New York. Eventually, the FDA ban was lifted. Recently, Haitian-Americans have joined the Black Group of Congress and other Haitian supporters to put pressure on the US government on immigration issues, such as temporarily protected status.

Today, the diaspora can serve as a voice for reform in the corridors of power in Washington, Ottawa and Paris, and oppose lobbyists employed by influential Haitians who want to maintain the status quo. The Haiti Chamber group, formed a few months before Moise’s assassination, has urged the Biden administration to pay attention to the grassroots movement. In Canada, more than 20 Haitian human rights, labor and diaspora organizations sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging him to support the commission’s views on prioritizing pre-election reform.

Patrick Gaspard, the new head of the center-left think tank, the Center for American Progress, is Haitian-American. To take advantage of the existing momentum and help mobilize the diaspora, he may organize a study center dedicated to Haiti or a conference where Haitians living in Haiti may give policymakers the opportunity for a new approach. An important topic could be building more transparent and harmless systems for managing government finances to help regain the trust of the Haitian public. The group could also expand into an initiative launched by France-based lawyers to teach mediation to members of the Haiti judiciary a much-needed skill in a lucrative political culture.

Financially, Haitians abroad already play a crucial role in keeping their country afloat. According to the World Bank, Haitians living abroad sent $ 3.3 billion a year in remittances (cash transfers) in 2019, almost 25 percent of the country’s GDP. Money from Haitian communities in the US, Canada, France, Brazil and elsewhere feeds, dresses, shelters and educates relatives left behind. The diaspora can build on this role by targeting investments in sectors that need foreign capital such as renewable energy and food production, areas that oligarchs are unlikely to embrace.

The Haitian government has the potential to undermine diaspora efforts. For years, politicians in Haiti have paid attention to the commitment of diaspora expertise and capital, but have done little to make it happen. For a long time, Haiti did not recognize dual citizenship, barring Haitians who have obtained citizenship abroad from running for senior office or voting in elections. In contrast, immigrants from the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti, can vote in Dominican elections, playing a role in determining the political agenda of their home countries.

Haitians abroad are reluctant to invest their talent and money for the same reasons the country has trouble attracting other investors: corruption. The late President Moise and his predecessor Michel Martelly repeatedly stated that Haiti is open to business and encouraged Haitians abroad to pool their resources to help develop their country of origin. But no president has been able to pin the needle on Haiti’s poor reputation as a place to invest. In 2019, Transparency International ranked Haiti at 170th of the 180 countries it rates for public sector corruption.

Meanwhile, the United States whose interventions have done more harm than good, even when good intentions are similarly failing to take advantage of this influential group. US policy toward Haiti has consistently favored stability over reform, even though that stability is increasingly elusive. Moise’s moves to undermine democracy and consolidate power before his death drew a mild rebuke from Washington. When U.S. officials visited Haiti a few days after the killing, they failed to meet with the commission, a member told me. Many diaspora organizations in New York, Miami, and Boston are similarly frustrated that they do not have adequate time to confront policymakers. Hearing ideas from the Haitian community in Haiti and abroad on how to rebuild their country would be a novelty after years of intervention by friendly governments and NGOs.

The Commission has always considered the diaspora as a major actor, Monique Clesca, a Commission member and former United Nations staffer, told me, adding that the group has consulted with key members of the Haiti community abroad about its plans.

To be clear, Haitian-Americans must approach the task humbly, making sure above all to listen to the people with the most direct actions in the future of Haiti, the people of Haiti. Diaspora Haitians can play a role in pushing for the necessary reforms without ending up as another outside group declaring that they know what is best for Haiti. They have had valuable experience of living in a democracy. They bring expertise to the dozens of disciplines and management skills that are so much needed in a Haiti weakened by decades of brain drain. And they have a record of success that can be implemented in a country that desperately needs a new story.