International
Victoria registers 20 new local COVID cases as Melbourne sweats in extent of blockage
Victoria has recorded 20 new cases won locally by COVID-19, as regional areas enjoy their first day out of the blockade.
Main points:
- Victorian health officials weigh in on Melbourne blockade beyond Thursday
- The General Achievement Test for 12 year students has been rescheduled due to the risk of a test becoming a widespread event
- The impact of the pandemic will be assessed once again for each student completing VCE 3-4 credits
All new cases are related to the existing outbreak, but only five were quarantined during their infectious period.
Health Minister Martin Foley said it was too early to say what effect the new cases would have on the likelihood that Melbourne blockade restrictions would be eased on Thursday.
“I do not know what the future holds. The crystal ball has not been lit recently,” he said.
“Obviously we want to have the most up-to-date information before the public health team makes its decision, and once that decision is made, we will certainly share it with all Victorians.”
34,892 test results were recorded on Monday.
There are two people in the hospital, but neither of them is in intensive care.
The nationwide blockade that began Thursday night was eased overnight for regional Victors, allowing hospitality venues and schools to reopen.
Health Minister Martin Foley said 22,670 doses of the vaccine administered in state countries yesterday were the largest number in more than two months.
The state government is expanding school vaccination sites, with more schools in the Wyndham area to be included.
“This is part of that expansion of evidence to make sure that, because of this particular explosion that has such a strong focus on school communities, we want to dedicate the answer where the need is greatest, said Foley.
The health minister also congratulated the school community of Al-Taqwa College, after confirming that 1,252 people had received vaccine doses on the school’s displayed page.
“Can I give Al-Taqwa School a big shout out for the impressive way in which the school leadership, the school community and their families have all come together in an extraordinary way to have among the highest levels of testing and among the highest levels of vaccination of any school community we have seen during the course of this outbreak, “he said.
The Al-Taqwa community gathers together to help those in quarantine
Fartun Farah, president of the East African Women’s Foundation, says being in quarantine has been very difficult, especially for those with many children, but they are doing the right thing.
Herphone has been making noise in recent days, with many of its community members forced into a two-week quarantine due to the blast at Al-Taqwa College.
The foundation has coordinated the distribution of food boxes to families, some of whom have up to 10 quarantined people in the same house.
This week, volunteers from the foundation packed the boxes in a warehouse west of Melbourne, before delivering the items to their cars.
“Usually in our community, they do not eat canned or long-lived [food]”, Said Mrs. Farah.
“We are sending meat, fresh milk, rice, tea and sugar, flour, dates and ginger.”
Due to language barriers or lack of computer knowledge, Ms Farah said some had struggled to order their food online.
However, her group has been able to bridge the gap, also providing emotional support and information about the COVID situation.
Authorities say the Caroline Springs exhibit sites are troubling
Health authorities remain concerned about the number of cases coming out of exposure sites in Caroline Springs, west of Melbourne.
Victoria Covid-19 response commander Jeroen Weimar said 25 cases were now linked to the CS Square mall.
Loading
The mall has become a major cause of alarm for contact trackers, accounting for half of the new cases detected in the last 24 hours.
“The most troubling area for us today is Caroline Springs and continues to be Caroline Springs,” Weimar said.
Exhibition locations at CS Square include YPA Real Estate, BWS, Aldi, Caroline Springs Pharmacy and The Spectacle Hub.
Buyers who visited the exhibition site along with individual stores between July 27 and August 5 are required to be tested immediately.
Three positive cases and their families linked to an exhibit site in Flemington have been moved to hotel quarantine, but Mr. Weimar stressed that no positive cases had been detected in public housing towers in Flemington.
Authorities are concerned that there are a number of undetected positive cases in north-west Melbourne, following the repeated detection of virus fragments in the sewage catchment area around the suburbs, including Broadmeadows and Pascoe Vale.
Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews has called on anyone with the slightest symptoms to be tested and quarantined immediately. emphasizing the support payments offered to casual workers.
There are now more than 240 exhibits listed in Victoria, including several other stores in the CS Square Mall in Caroline Springs.
The government has made efforts to increase vaccinations this week, with nine mass vaccination centers now offering AstraZeneca to those aged 18-39.
Andrews said more centers will start offering AstraZeneca to the newest group in the coming weeks after informed consent processes were set up.
Year 12 GAT was rescheduled in light of the Delta eruption
The proliferation has forced the state government to reschedule the General Achievement Test (GAT) for senior VCE students.
The test, which is used to help give an additional marker to a VCE student’s overall academic performance, was to be held on Thursday.
“With the ongoing community broadcast still going on in the Melbourne metropolitan area, the Department of Health’s public health team has recommended that the GAT be replanned, reducing the risk of a further outbreak with large groups of students taking the test together.” the government said in a statement.
Students who are quarantined as positive cases, close primary contacts and school members who are considered exposure sites will be excluded from taking the rescheduled test.
Any student who completes the VCE 3-4 sequence unit will have the pandemic impact on them assessed by the Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority, the government said.
“In line with the 2020 approach, the process takes into account a set of data along with exam scores on final VCE computational scores like GAT, performance comparisons across all grades and schools and other learning data,” the statement continued.
“The process will also include assessments of the individual impact of the coronavirus on each student, including school closures, direct impacts on student health, ongoing distance learning issues, and mental health challenges.”
Communities on the outskirts of Melbourne will not be relieved of the stalemate, Foley says
Regional Victorians are enjoying their first day under eased restrictions, with schools reopened and hospitality venues able to lower clients.
However, some areas are disappointed that they are not included in easing the restrictions.
Mornington Peninsula Mayor Despi O’Connorsaid in her region would remain closed because the area was considered part of the Melbourne metropolitan area.
“Our residents here are really disappointed with the change that is coming and they are not involved,” she said.
“Our small businesses are really suffering down here. They are really feeling a little out of the number six jam and, as you know, looking beyond the bay and seeing that Geelongopening is not helping them.”
O’Connor said she realized the government’s work on safe blast navigation was difficult.
“But I think maybe it’s time to start looking at it from a different perspective, as we are very far away,” she said.
Ms O’Connor said in recent months, council officers had been investigating options to break away from Metropolitan Melbourne, to provide a more nuanced classification for the interface region.
But Foley said he had no plans to change Melbourne’s metropolitan definition for the purposes of public health orders.
He said the experience in New South Wales demonstrated the dangers of localized health policy.
“Just look north of Sydney to see what happens when geographical local government decisions are made based on the area,” Foley said.
“Wider communities have to do their part … it’s the nature of urban living,” he said.
The form is being uploaded …
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-08-10/victoria-new-covid-cases-melbourne-lockdown-extension-considered/100363692
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]