Parents tortured by baby death after bird attacked in Brisbane Park | Brisbane

The devastated aunts of a baby who died after her mother tried to protect her from a horrible worm, have described the feelings of torture with which she was left to her parents.

Mia was in the arms of her mothers when a worm attacked them in a park in Brisbane on Sunday.

The five-month-old baby suffered critical injuries when her mother fell while trying to avoid the bird. Mia died at the hospital.

Relatives have launched a Gofundme campaign to raise money to cover the costs of Mia’s funeral and to give to her mother, identified only as Simone, and her father, Jacob, to work out their loss.

Mia’s arrival made the lives of Jacob and Simone complete, they constantly cared for her, covered her with love and shared her for all their loved ones to worship, writes extended family members.

They said the accident caused by the worm attack, in Glindemann Park in Holland Park West, had shattered the hearts of everyone in their family.

No words can begin to describe the torture Jacob and Simone are experiencing. A life cut so short, much faster than each of us expected. Mia was and will forever be the light of the lives of James and Simone.

They behind the fundraiser identified themselves as Katie, Sophie, Claudia and Steph all sisters of Mia’s parents.

They said Jacob and Simone had asked for nothing but to save the burden of the funeral expenses and the pressure to return to work would give them room to worry. We love you Jacob and Simon, and we will love you forever Mia Fly little girl, they write.

The campaign has so far raised more than $ 70,000.

Brisbane Mayor Lord Adrian Schrinner had ordered an inquiry into the management of bird councils flooding the park after reports another user had officially reported an overly aggressive cob in the same place. It will include a review of how council officials manage complaints.

People are the priority here. Of course we protect our native animals, but protecting people is more important, he said on Tuesday.

We need to feel safe to be out walking and riding on our outskirts all year round, including in six to eight weeks of nest season.

He said the council had installed almost 300 new warning signs on council land over the past two years.

This is an extremely tragic accident and our heart goes out to the family involved, said the mayor.

Sean Dooley of BirdLife Australia tha ABC that while only male birds attack, and only 10% of males are struck, the consequences, especially when humans are caught unknowingly, can be truly terrifying and devastating.

Dooley said the dormancy season lasted from July to December, with a peak in September.

A report will be prepared for the forensic pathologist.

