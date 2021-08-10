The arrests, the protests in BC mark an anniversary of the blockade of Fairy Creek – BC





Demonstrators on Monday marked the one-year anniversary of the start of the Fairy Creek blockade with a march on the BC legislature as police conducted a major raid on protest camps. Throughout the day, dozens of police officers carry out what protesters claim is the most significant enforcement action to date, targeting protest camps near the Fairy Creek watershed.















Vancouver Island First Nation condemns protesters against logging





Vancouver Island First Nation Condemns Protesters Against Wood Cutting

So far there is no word on how many people have been arrested. The story goes down the ad In the afternoon, several hundred people marched on the BC legislature to demand an immediate ban on old logging in the Fairy Creek area, saying it is critical to protect one of several reservoirs left untouched in south Vancouver Island. Read more: BC First Nation condemns the actions of Fairy Creek protesters who cut down small trees “Enough is enough; no more,” said Rose Henry of Tla’amin Nation. “This is the last of the ancient trees and this is the last stand. Trends 2 men were killed by train while mourning for their brother, who was hit on the same rails

Pfizer’s third COVID-19 strike has similar side effects to second, Israeli poll reveals “No clearer, because there is no plan B.” Opponents of the old-fashioned cuts submitted a petition of more than 100,000 signatures to Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau, who promised to present it to lawmakers this fall. “We absolutely agree that there is an extraordinary urgency to stop the old growth cuttings in this province,” she said.















RCMP discovers healthy trees cut down in the old Fairy Creek protest area





RCMP Reveals Healthy Cut Trees at Old Fairy Creek Growth Protest Site

A spokesman for the UN forest minister told Global News that the NDP government has already pushed the old growth cuts in 11 areas, including Ferry Creek itself, and that they are working on a long-term strategy. The story goes down the ad Conservatives say the government’s efforts are too little and too late. “Unfortunately, the most endangered old growth forests in BC are still open for felling, still unprotected,” Tegan Hansen told Stand.earth. “This is a direct contradiction to the promise this government made to be elected.” Since the blockade of protests increased last year, the RCMP has arrested more than 500 people for violating an order of the BC Supreme Court. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

