The baby dies in Australia after the horrific attack of witchcraft

– An Australian family is mourning the loss of a five-month-old girl who died after her mother tried to protect her from a strong worm. Baby Mia was in her mothers arms when a worm attacked them in Brisbanes Glindemann Park on Sunday, causing her mother to travel and fall. Mia was rushed to hospital but later died from her injuries sustained during the fall, according to the Queensland Ambulance Service. Parents and bystanders did a really fantastic job, they made us come really fast and allowed the little one to have the best chance possible, said Tom Holland, an assistant doctor who attended the scene, at a press conference. Even as a paramedic this is an extremely rare and tragic event to call, Holland said. It was a very exciting scene, my thoughts are with my parents. Relatives have launched a fundraising campaign to raise money to help cover the cost of Mia’s funeral and to help her parents, identified only by their first names Jacob and Simone. On this day, in Glendemann Park, Holland Park West an absolutely tragic and unexpected accident happened, where the beauty Mia, at the age of only five months, raised her little angelic wings and left this world for the last time, reads in fundraising site. With No words can he begin to describe torture [parents] Jacob and Simone are passing by. In a post on social media on Tuesday, Brisbane Mayor Lord Adrian Schrinner described the city as shocked to its absolute essence by the death of babies. Let’s get together as a community and let’s understand that Jacob and Simone Brisbane is here for them, he added. Magpies are known for the aggressive protection of their nests, especially during the breeding season which lasts from July to December in Brisbane. This aggression has earned birds a formidable reputation in Australia, where the sharp-edged black-and-white bird grows to about 40 centimeters (15 inches) tall. The community-run Magpie Alert website recorded 1,231 worm bites in the state of Queensland in 2020, with thousands more reported in the rest of Australia. According to the Magpie Alert, more than one in ten people caught by worms suffer injuries. In 2019, a 76-year-old from Sydney died of head injuries after colliding with his bike while trying to avoid a hit spell. Last year, the child in Perth was almost blind when a worm attacked his face while he was sitting in his pram. Brisbane City Council says it is working towards a natural balance as the guiding principle of management when it comes to aggressive birds such as the native bird. Magpies are a protected species in Australia, where it is illegal to kill the bird or remove the birds or their eggs from the wild.

