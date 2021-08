Amid US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Chinese and Russian armies hold exercises in northwest China

BEIJING (AP) Chinese and Russian military forces have engaged in joint exercises in northwest China as ties between the two autocratic states rise amid uncertainty over instability in Afghanistan. Exercises involving ground troops and air forces will continue until Friday in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The region borders Xinjiang, where China has banned more than 1 million Uighurs and members of other Muslim minorities in what it calls a campaign against terrorism and extremism. Xinjiang shares a close border with Afghanistan, and Beijing is concerned about violence crossing its border if the Taliban take control of the country following the withdrawal of US troops. While not part of a formal alliance, Russia and China have aligned their military and foreign policies largely with those of the United States and its allies. The official Xinhua News Agency said the exercises began on Monday and were led by Li Zuocheng, a member of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Communist Party. The exercise aims to deepen joint counter-terrorism operations between the Chinese and Russian armies and demonstrate the two countries’ determination and strong strength to jointly defend international and regional security and stability, Xinhua was quoted as saying by Chinese and Russian officials. By giving us your email, you are being selected for Early Bird Brief. It reflects the new height of the comprehensive China-Russia strategic partnership of coordination for a new era and of mutual strategic trust, pragmatic exchanges and coordination between the two countries, Xinhua said. Russia has backed China in its claim to almost the entire South China Sea, over which Beijing clashed with joint US rival Monday at a UN Security Council summit on maritime security. China, Taiwan and ASEAN members Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam have overlapping claims in disputed waters and have been locked in increasingly tense territorial stalemates for decades. China has built seven controversial reefs at the bases of missile-protected islands in recent years, raising tensions with rival contenders, along with the United States and its allies. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has responded to China’s increasingly assertive claims about the strategic waterway by warning that any conflict there or in any ocean would have serious global consequences for security and trade. The area has seen dangerous encounters between ships at sea and provocative actions to advance illegal maritime claims seeking to intimidate and harass other states that legally enter their maritime resources, Blinken said. China’s deputy ambassador, Dai Bing, responded by accusing the US of becoming the biggest threat to peace and stability in the South China Sea, and called its Security Council noise politically motivated. China has refused to recognize the international arbitration ruling in 2016 that annulled most of its claims in the South China Sea.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.militarytimes.com/flashpoints/2021/08/10/amid-us-afghan-withdrawal-chinese-russian-militaries-hold-drill-in-northwest-china/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos