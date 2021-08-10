Former Alberta Chief Warns Against Abolition of COVID-19 Measures in Continuing Care Homes

The former Alberta Chief Health Officer is warning against further reduction of COVID-19 public health measures in continuing care homes as an facility in Edmonton deals with a delta variant explosion that has resulted in the death of a resident.

The province plans to end isolation and disguise claims, contact tracking and asymptomatic testing by Aug. 16, but officials have said little about how those changes could affect supportive living environments.

During an announcement on July 28, the Chief Medical Officer of HealthDr. Deena Hinshawsa said public health would identify and manage outbreaks in high-risk locations as objects of ongoing care.

While masks and quarantine may still be required, close contacts will no longer be traced, Hinshaw said.

Alberta Health told CBC News last week that a final decision on protocols in long-term care homes will be made by August 16th.

Dr James Talbot, a former chief medical officer for Alberta and co-chair of the Edmonton Area Medical Staff Association, said calming down the rules in the congregation’s living quarters would cost lives.

“I think we have a very increased risk of seeing outbreaks in shared living environments and mortality that is higher than normal, but not as high as the first and second waves in those environments,” Talbot said. in an interview.

He said health authorities could not let their guards destroy facilities where large numbers of people live together and many residents have undercover medical conditions or compromised immune systems.

Even immunized residents may still be vulnerable, Talbot said.

“If you end up with an infection in such an environment, it can move very quickly and what we found with COVIDis that kills a significant number of people,” he said.

Spread at the Edmonton facility

On the same day Hinshaw announced the changes, Sandi Johnson a registered nurse working in the public health field for over 35 years learned of an explosion at the Lewis Estates Retirement Residence in Edmonton when she went to visit her mother 91 -years -law.

Alberta Health has confirmed that five people at the facility have been infected by the multi-contagious variant of four residents and staff members. One resident has died and another is in hospital. A third case has been cured.

Johnson fears that outbreaks in ongoing and acute care facilities will be much worse if contact tracking and isolation are no longer required.

“The numbers are going to be big. What are the numbers? How are we going to know what to do?”

Pension residence Lewis Estates did not respond to repeated requests for comment from CBC News.

The rules should be clear

Talbot said it is important to describe the rules about visitors, volunteers, staff and how to protect residents, for example by stopping anyone who is at the symptomatic center and continuing to seek isolation for anyone who tests positive.

“My advice would be for the government to clarify as much as possible in very concise language exactly what they expect from the operators,” he said.

He said new evidence shows that people can become infected with a single dose of the vaccine and possibly even with two doses.

“It’s a revelation that came after the government made their announcement,” Talbot said.

“So I think it ‘s prudent for them to pause and say we’re going to review these things and make sure the guidelines we have in place will be enough to protect people.”