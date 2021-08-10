Connect with us

NSW Covid Update: record 356 new local coronavirus cases and three reported deaths | New South Wales

New South Wales has reported a record 356 local Covid cases prompting a government review of exemptions that allow people to travel to regions and a compliance restriction.

The state on Tuesday also recorded three deaths of a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s. A passenger returning to his 80s unrelated to the Delta eruption also died.

Byron Bay and three other local government areas on the north coast were placed in an immediate seven-day blockade Monday night after a man traveled to the area from Sydney and was in the community for up to eight days.

Authorities said that apart from his family, there were no other cases identified so far. But testing is underway.

The man had been taken to hospital and was being interviewed by police. He is understood to have looked at expensive real estate, but there were reports that he had not checked the sites using QR codes, making tracking challenging.

All I am ready to say about our traveler in Byron is that the police are watching extremely closely what he was doing in that area, said Health Minister Brad Hazzard. I believe that the police will be able to take appropriate action.

There are issues where one has to be a little careful because I will not prejudge a part of police investigations or police actions.

Hazzard said he had asked the NSW Health Legal Department to look at where rules could be tightened to restrict travel to regions.

What worries me is no matter what legal orders or requirements are in force, you can not legislate against stupidity, arrogance and right, he said. Clearly, the rule now is that you should not just travel from house to house for the sake of moving to another house. Choose the property you live in and stay there.

As examples of allowed movement, Hazzard said a doctor who lives in Sydney but who went to the regions three days a week was within the rules. He also set the example of parents who were separated and were looking to find a home for their children.

Hazzard said the government had asked police to tighten rules to prevent the spread of Covid, including travel to regions and other rules to prevent mobility.

Police are using the license plate recognition and on Monday pulled over seven vehicles and returned them.

If people follow the rules, if they respect the rules and the law, and apply an element of common sense and modesty of politeness to the rest of the community, we would be fine, Hazzard said.

So far no more cases have been reported in Armidale and Tamworth, although more cases have occurred in the Newcastle area.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said she remained concerned about Canterbury-Bankstown in particular. Of the 356 new cases, 71 were in Canterbury-Bankstown, 66 in Cumberland and 38 in Blacktown.

Cases are falling in Fairfield, formerly a hotspot.

If there was a simple silver bullet, it would be so, Chant said. But from my public health point of view, I am not happy that the number of cases is increasing and of course we have to do everything we can. But compliance will be one of those components of it.

NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian has continued to promote vaccination and is holding special vaccination days for specific groups of essential workers, including construction workers.

NSW Covid Update: record high of 356 new reported coronavirus cases and three video deaths
Hazzard said he would like to see all vaccinated health workers in NSW and was in discussions with unions to make vaccination mandatory.

I believe that if you want to work within a health institution, if you want to care for patients, you have to be vaccinated because this particular virus is extremely dangerous, he said.

NSW and federal governments have clashed over who is responsible for vaccinating the elderly care workforce ahead of the mid-September deadline for the first doses in the sector.

On Tuesday, Hazzard said the state had not issued a health order requiring the workforce to be vaccinated, saying it remains the responsibility of federal governments.

We have made it clear, if any of the elderly care workers who want to come to our centers, we will vaccinate them. So we were doing everything we could to help them, and if at one stage, it goes to the point where we have to place an order, and that’s something the federal government wants to do, well do it, Hazzard said.

If they can show us now and give us that direction, I gladly do it. But it is their object, their regulation and they are responsible.

Sign up to receive top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

When asked in parliament about the labor force vaccination rate, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said NSW had agreed to place a public health order and questioned Hazzard’s state of knowledge.

The issue of mandatory vaccinations for older care workers was the subject of a national cabinet decision attended by the NSW prime minister, Morrison said.

Everyone, including the NSW Prime Minister, agreed to place those public health orders and I have received some updates from the NSW Prime Minister regarding their progress towards achieving this.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said the WA government had issued its public health guideline on Monday. To date, 57.5% of the elderly care workforce have received a single dose, and 37% have received two doses.

Berejiklian has continued to talk about easing blockade restrictions after August 29, provided the state reaches 6 million doses of vaccine administered to the entire population.

Some suburbs have almost 100% vaccination, she said. But if the virus does not circulate [in] that community, were inclined to ensure that we reduce the spread and increase vaccination in communities that are particularly vulnerable to the virus and want to ensure that this is a priority.

