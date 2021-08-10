International
Christian Pulisic confident ahead of World Cup qualifier: I’m watching the fight at USMNT
US men’s national team star Christian Pulisic says the whole group is “very confident” towards qualifying for the World Cup after seeing two different teams complete a double trophy this summer.
Pulisic scored the winning goal of the game in the team’s exciting League of Nations finals against Mexico (below), while a very diverse American group won the Golden Cup this summer knocking Mexico once again to the finish line.
These two victories have turned the USA into the most important games of all: the World Cup qualifiers.
“There is another kind of fighting”
The United States will begin World Cup qualifiers next month with a trio of matches against El Salvador, Canada and Honduras in what will be the first World Cup qualifier for many of the team stars.
It will not be the first taste for Pulisic, who says he has seen some changes in the new American team in recent months.
“I say we have a lot of confidence just from the last games and the different tournaments we played,” Said Pulisic for Complex. “And how big this team has grown. I think we definitely have to be sure to get in, but we know we have to get in there and do a job. But I mean I think the way we feel now, they were very safe. “
After qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, many complained about the perceived lack of war in the USMNT as he left on a trip to Russia.
For years, that fight had been the hallmark of the USMNT, with the group often knocking down more talented teams with a combination of tough tactics and pure will.
And Pulisic says the idea is now combining renewed mental strength with the growing talent of European-based team youth to create a group that can do something special.
“I think there’s just another kind of fighting on the team you’re seeing,” he said. “I mean the last two races we’ve seen, even looking at this Golden Cup, the team just has Yes, it always has that feeling they were going to come up with that result. We’ll fight to the end. We’ll find it. result in the end.And I think that is the change and there is a lot of passion and growth that has been in the team.
“I mean I think growing up watching the US what was so special at the World Cups when I was very young, I think I always had that feeling, as I said before, that somehow they would go out with a result.They had that fight with them.They had that American spirit.That little thing, that fight in them.So I think it’s something that, yes, hopefully had started to be seen.And I think it’s see you later ”.
“I got bored at four in the morning!”
Pulisic also revealed his reaction to the Golden Cup triumph, saying he watched the entire match despite the time difference.
The USMNT was able to overtake Mexico in the 117th minute by Miles Robinson (above) in a game that went deep into the night in Las Vegas, but that did not stop Pulisic from staying awake to watch his teammates win.
“Honestly, it was just incredible,” he said. “I mean how far this team has come. We had different teams for the League of Nations, for the Golden Cup, and no one has pulled out of the challenge. And I only see one fight in this group that makes me so proud and just so much excited about what is to come.
“I was absolutely furious at four in the morning. I was jumping out of my bed. I was very excited. I say this, yes, it means you can just feel it coming and then it happened. And it was just amazing to look “
