International
Texas hospitals are running out of ICU beds as COVID-19 cases defeat them
Subscribe to The Brief, our daily newspaper that keeps readers up to date on the most essential Texas news.
Dozens of Texas hospitals have been left without intensive care unit beds as COVID-19 grows faster than ever during the pandemic, fueled by the new delta variant.
The state is divided into 22 trauma service zones, and half of them reported 10 or fewer ICU beds available on Sunday. While more than 9,400 COVID-19 patients fill state ICUs reserved for the sickest or most injured, the trauma service area that includes Laredo did not report available ICU beds. ve, while the area that includes Abilene reported that there was one.
At least 53 Texas hospitals do not have ICU capacity, according to figures reported to the federal government during the week ending Aug. 5. In Austin, five hospitals were at or above 90% of their ICU capacity during the same period, with two reporting no beds available for the ICU.
This increase is by far the fastest and most aggressive we have seen. “Almost all of our hospitalizations are due to unvaccinated patients who develop serious illnesses,” Dr. told reporters last week. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County health authority. ICU staff are seeing a younger population in our hospitals. Patients in the ICU are sicker and stay in the hospital longer than with previous rises, putting more strain on hospital resources.
About 87.1% of all hospital beds in Texas are in use at the highest level since the onset of the pandemic with 14.1% of those beds being occupied by COVID-19 patients. When Gov. Greg Abbott began easing some COVID-19 restrictions on businesses in October, his order kept reduced restaurant capacity and kept bars closed in regions where 15% or more of hospital beds were filled with COVID patients. -19.
This week, COVID-19 hospitalizations reached higher levels across the state than when Abbott imposed a nationwide mask mandate in July 2020. Abbott has claimed he will not revive the mask mandate and has banned local authorities from release their own.
Governor Abbott has been clear that we must rely on personal responsibility, not government mandates, Abbott’s press secretary Renae Eze said in a statement Monday. Every Texan has the right to choose for himself and his children whether to wear masks, open his own businesses or get vaccinated.
Medical professionals fear that hospitals will be overloaded so much with COVID-19 patients that they will have no room for new patients, a situation many hospitals have faced during previous increases in COVID.
We need to make sure there are beds and hospitals and staff in hospitals available to care for people who have not only COVID-19, but all those other conditions, said Dr. Jennifer Shuford, the state’s chief epidemiologist for the Department of Texas State Health Services. As we see hospitalizations increasing at such a rapid pace, we fear we will stress hospitals to the point that they can no longer care for some of those other people who come to the hospital for stroke or heart attack or any number other things.
Already, Shuford said he had heard of hospitals not being able to accept patient transfers from other hospitals because they do not have open beds.
Dr David Callender, president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Health System, a 17-hospital system spanning southeast Texas, said the onslaught of people hospitalized with COVID-19 during the recent rise could beat its capacity if the current trend continues.
The system now has more than 800 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with nearly a third of its ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, he said. Occasionally, he said hospitals did not have pediatric beds for pediatrics and had to transport new patients across the state or even overseas.
Everyone who is unvaccinated should get a vaccine, he said. This is what will keep us out of those horrible situations where people need care in a hospital and they can’t get it.
As of Saturday, 44.4% of Texans have been fully vaccinated. According to Beckers Hospital Review, Texas ranks 37th nationally for the percentage of eligible vaccinated population.
Walkes said vaccination is still the best hope to dilute current COVID-19 growth.
We do not want you to be the person who should choose a fan instead of a vaccine, she said.
Carla Astudillo contributed to this report.
Discovery: Memorial Hermann Health System has been a financial backer of The Texas Tribune, a non-profit, non-partisan news organization funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial backers play no role in Tribune journalism. Find a full list of them here.
Join us September 20-25 at Texas Tribune Festival 2021. Tickets are on sale now for this multi-day celebration of great and bold ideas on politics, public policy and breaking news, curated by The Texas Tribunes award-winning journalists. Learn more.
Sources
2/ https://www.texastribune.org/2021/08/10/coronavirus-texas-hospitals-icu-beds/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]