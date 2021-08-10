Sweden: War crimes trial opens in Iran

(Stockholm) The opening of a historic trial in Sweden on August 10, 2021 of an Iranian citizen accused of participating in mass execution of political prisoners is an important moment for victims who have long been denied recognition and justice.

On July 27, Swedish prosecutors announced their decision to prosecute an Iranian citizen for committing serious war crimes and murders in Iran during 1988. Prosecutors did not disclose the identity of the suspect, who has been detained in Sweden since November 2019.

This historic trial in Sweden comes after decades of persistence by Iranian families and victims of the 1988 mass executions, said Balkees Jarrah, director of international justice at Human Rights Watch. This case brings victims closer to justice for crimes committed more than 30 years ago.

Trial in Sweden is possible because the laws of the states recognize universal jurisdiction over certain serious crimes under international law. This allows for the investigation and prosecution of these crimes regardless of where they were committed and regardless of the nationality of the suspects or victims. Sweden has elements available to allow successful prosecution of serious crimes, including comprehensive laws, well-functioning specialized war crimes units, and previous experience with such cases.

Swedish prosecutors clarified that Swedish domestic law does not cover crimes against humanity committed before 1 July 2014 and cannot be relied on in this indictment as the suspected criminal acts occurred before that date. Therefore, the indictment includes crimes against international law ie war crimes as well as murder.

July 18, 1988, Iran received United Nations Security Council Resolution 598, which calls for a ceasefire in the eight-year war between Iran and Iraq. On July 24, 1988, the largest armed opposition group in Iran, the Mojahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO or MEK), which had been grounded in Iraq since 1986, opened an incursion into Iran.

The armed forces of the groups in Iraq, which was called the National Liberation Army, tried to overthrow the Iranian government. Iranian forces repulsed the offensive and the Iranians authorities many political opponents were then executed in prison, including many OFA members who had been arrested and convicted years earlier.

Following a religious decree by Ayatollah Khomeini that set up a committee to investigate the cases of thousands of political prisoners, Iranian authorities in 1988 executed thousands of political prisoners held in Iranian prisons. Iranian authorities have never officially provided any information about the number of prisoners executed. However, the late Ayatollah Hussein-Ali Montazeri, the former supreme vice president, estimated the death toll at between 2,800 and 3,800. Amnesty International ka reported that the Iranian Committee for the Protection of Human Rights in Iran, a human rights group outside Iran has registered the names of 4,672 individuals killed during the mass killings of prisoners in 1988 who were linked to … [MKO] or leftist or other political opposition groups.

In August 2016, the Montazeris family published aaudio files, initially registered in August 1988, in which he harshly criticized the executions in a conversation with the committee, calling it the greatest crime in the Islamic Republic, for which history will condemn us.

Iranian authorities have long sought to silence and prosecute those seeking justice for crimes committed in 1988. Following the release of the audio file, the Special Court of Iran, Ahmed Montazeri, the son of Ayatollah Montazeris, was sentenced to 21 years in prison in November. 2016 under charges including spreading propaganda against the system and revealing plans, secrets or decisions regarding the internal or external states of states in a way that goes as far as espionage. The sentence was later suspended.

Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and a set of UN human rights experts all have previously described the 1988 mass executions as a crime that constitutes or may constitute crimes against humanity, which are among the most hated crimes in international law. Those credibly implicated should be investigated and prosecuted for these crimes, Human Rights Watch said.

Iranian officials Morteza Eshraghi, Hossein Ali Nayeri and Mustafa Pour-Mohammadi served as members of the committee that decided the fate of detainees in Iran. According to survivors, President Ibrahim Raeesi, then Tehran prosecutor, also attended the meetings. All four were sent Fonts by Ayatollah Montazeri discussing mass executions as well as a release audio files with their voices discussing the issue. The allegations of President Raeesis involvement in the 1988 mass executions do not appear to be part of this Swedish trial.

Cases of universal jurisdiction are an increasingly important part of international efforts to hold those responsible for atrocities accountable, to provide justice for victims who have nowhere to return, to prevent future crimes, and to ensure that countries do not become safe havens for human rights abusers. Watch tha.

Universal jurisdiction laws are a key tool against impunity for heinous crimes, especially when there is no other viable option of justice, Jarrah said.