Ontario business groups call for COVID-19 vaccine certification system to avoid blockage

TORONTO-COVID-19 cases appear to be on the rise again in Ontario and business groups are calling for a vaccine certification system as a means of avoiding another deadlock.

Ontario has reported an increase in positivity rates and more than 300 new cases of COVID-19 over the past four days, with more than 400 Sunday-levels not seen since mid-June.

Prime Minister Doug Ford has opposed calls from medical, political and business groups to implement a vaccine certification system for non-core activities, saying he does not want a “divided society”.

But while he says he “can not stand the blockages”, he also has not ruled out the possibility of approving another.

Ryan Mallough, with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, says his group would support a vaccine certification system if there is a difference between this and returning to a deadlock, but the government will need to be very clear about what the responsibilities are. for employers and employees With

Either way, businesses in Ontario need to see the plan of what happens in the face of growing cases and what the thresholds will be, Mallough said. Previously, the increase in cases meant blockages, but he wonders what it means now that the province has relatively good vaccine coverage.

“Everyone is looking at those numbers like a hawk,” he said. “We’ve been conditioned to do that for the last 17 months? But what do the growing numbers mean now?”

Rocco Rossi, president and CEO of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, said a vaccine certification system would be one way to avoid another deadlock and accelerate an economic reopening.

He opposed the prime minister, leaving open the possibility of another blockade, while at the same time concealing a vaccine certificate on individual rights concerns.

“Our point is simply that you can not have your cake and eat it,” Rossi said.

“If you accept through the use of blocking that society reserves the right to restrict individual rights, then we must seek practical means that are less than two evils and we can all agree that the greatest risk to rights “Individuals are a vast blockage society that none of us want to see come back.”

A request for comment from the prime minister’s office regarding vaccine certificates was met with a response from a spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott regarding the non-mandation of vaccines.

“To date this approach has been widely successful, with Ontario ranked as one of the world’s leading jurisdictions for the percentage of the population that received the first dose of the vaccine,” wrote Alexandra Hilkene.

“Ontarians have the ability to download or print an electronic invoice for the COVID-19 vaccine through the provincial portal, or by calling the provincial reservation line if proof of vaccination in a particular setting is required.”

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce and the Toronto Region Board of Commerce have also spoken out in favor of vaccine certifications as a way to avoid blockages. Health groups such as the Ontario Medical Association and the Ontario Registered Nurses Association have called for their use as well.

The provincial science desk advisory group said the certificates would allow high-risk settings to reopen faster with greater capacity and help plan future virus waves. However, he also noted that there is no evidence linking the impact of vaccine certifications to vaccine coverage or transmission of the virus.

Quebec announced Thursday it would introduce a system of vaccine certifications, and the health minister said 11,519 people had booked an appointment with the first dose that day – double the number of previous days.

McMaster University political science professor Peter Graefe said he does not think Ford will change its position if some other provinces do not implement similar systems.

“I think his point is that there are a relatively small number of people who are really skeptical about vaccines or are really against the ideas of a vaccine passport,” he said.

“But this is still an important part of its base. He’s looking at trying to win 35 percent of the electorate, there’s probably 10 or 15 percent (who) feel really strong about those things, and I don’t think he thinks he can risk their support. “

Ontario reported 325 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday after conducting more than 15,800 tests.

There were 113 patients in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness and 70 people in ventilators.

