Ireland is seeing major changes in its tax system

As the OECD deadline for the completion of major reforms in the global tax system approaches, the Irish government recently opened a public consultation on the agreement as it considers its future.

Ireland in particular is one of the holders of the agreement, which has seen 131 countries sign the agreement that includes setting a minimum corporate tax rate of 15% globally. The OECD intends to finalize the agreement in October.

Ireland’s acclaimed 12.5% ​​rate has been a key tool in its industrial policy, pulling some big pharmaceutical and technology giants to its shores, from Pfizer to Facebook.

Any change in that rate could have serious implications for Ireland as a destination for foreign investment and treasury receipts.

The Dublin government estimates that changes to its tax rate could lead to € 2 billion to € 3 billion in lost tax revenue each year.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has voiced support for international system reforms in general, but refuses to agree to a minimum rate.

“Ireland is broadly supportive of the deal, but signaled a reservation about a commitment to a rate of ‘at least 15%’ for a global minimum effective tax rate,” a Treasury Department spokesman told CNBC in a statement.

James Stewart, associate professor of finance at Trinity College Dublin, said consulting is likely to be a delaying tactic to see how things shake up overseas before you make any decisions. US President Joe Biden, who has backed the reforms, will need to take action through Congress.

“Even if you get a set of opinions, what will the department do with them? They are not binding and have had other consultations before,” Stewart said in the Irish consultation.