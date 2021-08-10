International
Ireland is seeing major changes in its tax system
As the OECD deadline for the completion of major reforms in the global tax system approaches, the Irish government recently opened a public consultation on the agreement as it considers its future.
Ireland in particular is one of the holders of the agreement, which has seen 131 countries sign the agreement that includes setting a minimum corporate tax rate of 15% globally. The OECD intends to finalize the agreement in October.
Ireland’s acclaimed 12.5% rate has been a key tool in its industrial policy, pulling some big pharmaceutical and technology giants to its shores, from Pfizer to Facebook.
Any change in that rate could have serious implications for Ireland as a destination for foreign investment and treasury receipts.
The Dublin government estimates that changes to its tax rate could lead to € 2 billion to € 3 billion in lost tax revenue each year.
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has voiced support for international system reforms in general, but refuses to agree to a minimum rate.
“Ireland is broadly supportive of the deal, but signaled a reservation about a commitment to a rate of ‘at least 15%’ for a global minimum effective tax rate,” a Treasury Department spokesman told CNBC in a statement.
James Stewart, associate professor of finance at Trinity College Dublin, said consulting is likely to be a delaying tactic to see how things shake up overseas before you make any decisions. US President Joe Biden, who has backed the reforms, will need to take action through Congress.
“Even if you get a set of opinions, what will the department do with them? They are not binding and have had other consultations before,” Stewart said in the Irish consultation.
Tax control
Ireland has long withdrawn consideration of its most notorious tax regime in his dealings with Apple.
There have been gradual changes over the years in the global tax landscape that have impacted Ireland’s tax regime. A void known as the “double Irishwoman”, favored by several multinational companies to cut their tax bills, closed last year.
Ireland, on the other hand, has maintained a scheme called the Knowledge Development Box, a low tax rate associated with patents and intellectual property.
KPMG’s Manal Corwin, a former Treasury Department official, said Ireland would face pressure to sign the OECD deal and that keeping its rate below 12.5% may be inappropriate in a long term.
Corwin said the OECD proposal is not a direct requirement to set a tax rate, but would make maintaining a lower rate less favorable for companies when it comes to choosing the basis for their operations.
Under current proposals, if Ireland kept its 12.5% rate, a company would pay that tax at that rate in Ireland, but would also be taxed on the excess amount from the company’s country of origin, such as the US in many rasti.
That could leave tax revenue on the table that Ireland could otherwise receive if it signs the deal, she said.
“Income [of companies] will be subject to the higher tax so whatever they are achieving by keeping a low rate to attract investment will be offset by the taxation of other countries. If the rate does not necessarily change the investment attractiveness, why not [Ireland] get that income instead of someone else? “
Corwin added that Donohoe’s claims that the minimum rate of 15% could be increased in the coming years have little basis.
“They have not put in place any mechanism for this to happen, so I suspect this is a fear he is expressing. You will still need to get a global deal because it all depends on a global consensus that this is the right rate, “she said.
“I think the reality for Ireland is if there are enough acquisitions from surrounding jurisdictions that are economically important to Ireland, then it will be difficult not to relocate.”
Future policy
Trinity’s Stewart said the change is likely to come in one form or another for Ireland, regardless of whether it is a change in tax rate or how Ireland structures its tax regime for multinationals, such as granting tax deductions.
“It may be more difficult for Ireland to impose favorable tax regimes. I think changing the tax rate will be the first step, but then there will be a lot more tax regime tightening that you can have in Ireland for “Facilitate multinational enterprises in one way or another,” he said.
Attracting foreign direct investment has been a key part of the country’s financial strategy for decades and in job creation.
“What the effect will be on location is difficult to know,” Stewart said, referring to where the multinationals will base their future investments.
Like Google and Facebook it is unlikely to give up or uproot their substantial investments in staff, resources and property in Dublin, but whether Ireland will continue to attract foreign direct investment at its current pace is unknown.
Ireland continues to trumpet other aspects of the country as to why it is an ideal country for investment. English-speaking, politically stable and provides access to the EU market.
Stewart said there should be a “more balanced structure” between supporting the Irish economy in multinational activity and local businesses.
“If you have a tax-driven industrial policy, you will attract firms for which tax is important. They can be cheap firms, you get this whole tax and tax planning strategy rather than real things like product formation. new, “he said.
The focus on tax rates, holidays and incentives has had its day, he said, and Ireland, and other countries, need to rethink industrial policies with this in mind.
“I think it may have worked for some time in industrial development, but I think it has come to the end of the road. I do not think it is a recipe for long-term economic success.”
