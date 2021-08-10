International
Changes for NSW-Qld travelers as ‘thick blue line’ goes down state border amid COVID spread
Border residents fear they are in a COVID “sandwich” as Queensland and New South Wales struggle to contain the COVID-19 Delta blasts.
Main points:
- Queensland citizens who have been to Lismore, Home, Byron Bay or Richmond Valley must abide by NSW blocking rules
- More police to be deployed on NSW-Qld border amid rising southern Delta blast
- Authorities are urging Queensland residents not to travel across the border, but the border area remains in place
It comes after the Queensland government today declared a “thick blue line” of police stationed on the NSW-Qld border would step up efforts to curb the rising southern blast.
Queensland Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk has advised all Queensland residents to stay out of the NSW. for tracking contacts.
Byron Bay, Ballina, Richmond Valley and Lismore, which are all in the border area region, are involved in the blockade after identifying the COVID positive person in his 50s.
Now, Queensland authorities are concerned about an influx of travelers from infected southern states, as police assure residents they have an air-conditioned border system.
A ‘thick blue line’ at the border
Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said 3,520 vehicles were checked at border checkpoints over the past 24 hours.
The bronze medalist on Tuesday says he fears the number is too high.
“People really need to reflect on whether there is a need to cross the border,” said Deputy Commissioner Gollschewski.
Gold Coast Acting Chief Inspector Rhys Wildman said police were working with health authorities to uncover the details of any border changes.
“Existing police in border operations is enough … but if the situation changes, additional police are available,” he said.
“Gold Coast police will increase X-Pass random compliance to ensure residents who should be stranded and who do not have a valid reason to enter the state are returning.”
Tweed a COVID ‘sandwich’
Tweed Mayor Chris Cherry says residents are worried the virus will close the border area.
Today, Sydney recorded 356 cases won in the country by COVID as of 20:00 last night a record number since the start of the blast.
Loading
As the virus moves further along the coast, Cr Cherry is concerned about the border bubble.
“There is concern for people as it crawls and people are more worried it will reach our area,” she said.
“We have it in the north, we have it in the south.
A border bubble was installed by Queensland Health with the aim of “enabling the movement of residents within the border area for daily activities”.
It included Tweed as far as the Clarence Valley and west on the South Australian border.
The directions of the border area vary
A Queensland Health spokesman said the border area was still functioning but Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said anyone traveling to Byron, Lismore, Home or the Richmond Valley should follow NSW guidelines, even if they were now in Queensland.
“Check the NSW website for those restrictions.
“It’s absolutely critical [that those people], like everyone else who was affiliated with the Indooroopilly group, are staying home and following the home quarantine guidelines. “
Changes in X-Pass the border system is expected but details have not yet been announced.
The form is being uploaded …
