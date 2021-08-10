The Thai man was arrested after the Swiss tourist was killed in Phuket





Nicole Sauvin-Weisskopf, 57, arrived on the island on July 13 and her body was found on August 5 by a local resident. At a news conference Sunday, police said a man from Phuket, Theerawat Thortip, had admitted to robbing and killing Sauvin-Weisskopf. Thortip introduced himself at the conference and told reporters: “I’m sorry for all the things I did. I confessed to the police. I also want to apologize to the Thais and the family of the deceased.” Police said the man, who called at the press conference, was in a room with his lawyer and his wife while talking to the media. CNN has not been able to contact Thortip’s lawyer, but his 12-year-old wife confirmed to CNN that he had confessed to the murder. Forensic experts are still investigating the cause of Sauvin-Weisskopf’s death. She was found dead near Ton Ao Yon Waterfall, an isolated destination in Phuket that occasionally attracts tourists. Police claim Thortip took 300 Thai baht ($ 9) from the victim and say it was used in part to buy illegal drugs. “I lost my job because of Covid-19 and I still don’t have a job. My income is so small,” Thortip told the conference. Thortip and his wife have one child, 11 years old. Sauvin-Weisskopf had traveled to the island as part of the Phuket Sandbox pilot project, a program that allows vaccinated tourists from certain countries to avoid quarantine. The program allows people to travel freely on the island, but to qualify they must spend at least two weeks in Phuket. The island’s economy is driven by tourism, which slowed almost to a halt during the pandemic. Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha issued a statement Friday expressing condolences to the Swiss government and Sauvin-Weisskopf’s family, adding that local forces investigating the death had been ordered to report back to the prime minister’s office to update him on their investigation.

