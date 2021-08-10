Chinese court approves death sentence for Canadian prisoner Robert Schellenberg

A Chinese court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence of Canadian prisoner Robert Schellenberg for drug smuggling a day before another court ruled in the case of another Canadian accused of espionage.

The lawsuits for the two Canadians come as lawyers in Canada representing Meng Wanzhou, the banned chief financial officer of telecommunications giant Huawei, make a final push to persuade a BC Supreme Court not to extradite him to the United States. , where she faces charges related to violating sanctions.

Schellenberg was arrested for drug smuggling in 2014 and jailed for 15 years in late 2018.

He appealed but a court in the city of Dalian sentenced him to death in January 2019, a month after Mengwas was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on a warrant from the United States, accused of defrauding HSBC Holdings PLC of a business relationship. of Huawei in Iran, potentially causing banks to violate US economic sanctions.

Meng, who has said she is innocent, is fighting her extradition from house arrest in Vancouver.

The Supreme Court in the northeastern province of Liaoning heard Schellenberg’s appeal against the death penalty in May last year and upheld the verdict on Tuesday.

She has sent the case to the Chinese Supreme Court for review, as required by law before any death sentence is executed.

The decision is expected for the 2nd Canadian

A verdict on Canadian comrade Michael Spavor, who has been banned from China since late 2018 on suspicion of espionage, is expected to be announced later this week, probably as soon as tomorrow.

Spavor was arrested by Chinese authorities on December 10, 2018 nine days after Meng, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies was arrested while changing planes in Vancouver. Meng was arrested on U.S. charges in connection with possible deals with Iran.

Another Canadian, Michael Kovrig, was arrested at the same time as Spavor. Kovrig is still awaiting a decision after his trial, which ended in March.

Ottawa has repeatedly criticized the Chinese government over what it called the “arbitrary detention” of Spavor and Kovrigand and the secrecy surrounding their affairs.

Foreign Minister Marc Garneaucond condemned the decision and called on China to show mercy to Schellenberg.

Canada strongly condemns China’s decision to uphold the death penalty against #RobertSchellenberg. Full statement: https://t.co/BUvRja7yVC pic.twitter.com/GwxJmT42IT –@MarcGarneau

Speaking to reporters by telephone after attending the hearing, Canadian Ambassador to China Dominic Barton also called for Chinato’s pardon.

The ambassador said Canadian diplomats spoke with Schellenberg after the decision, but declined to give details.

“He’s extremely composed,” Barton said. “We had a good conversation.”

Barton said he would travel later Tuesday to the northeastern city of Dandong to see Spavor.

Canadian officials were denied access to a Chinese court in Dandong during the trial of Michael Kovrig. (Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters)

Barton said a court in Dandong, on a river bordering North Korea, is expected to announce a ruling on Spavor on Wednesday. As for Kovrig, the ambassador said, “we have not received any indication of this.”

Asked if all three cases were related to those of Meng, Barton said, “I do not think it is a coincidence that these are happening now while events are happening in Vancouver.” He said the case was “part of the geopolitical process of what is happening”.

China has rejected the suggestion that the cases of Canadians in China are related to the Meng case in Canada, although China warned of unspecified consequences if Meng was not released.

Diplomats from the United States, Germany, Australia and France attended Tuesday’s session, according to Barton. He thanked them and other governments for expressing support for Canada.

The family hopes

Schellenberg’s family declined to comment Monday, but a friend who said she was authorized to speak to the family issued a written statement saying they remain hopeful that diplomatic efforts between Canada and China will bring “the best possible result for Bob”.

Officials at the Canadian Embassy in Beijing were denied access to the Kovrig trial earlier this year.

Diplomats, including representatives from Canada and the United States, stand outside the Beijing court where Michael Kovrig’s trial took place in March 2021. (Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters) (Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden spoke to Spavor and Kovrig during a phone call last week in which Biden condemned the ban and said the US would support Canada’s efforts to secure their release.

The United States wants Huawei chief executive Meng, who is the daughter of the company’s founder, extradited to face allegations that he lied to banks in Hong Kong about relations with Iran that could violate trade sanctions.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.