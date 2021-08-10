Alaa Al Aswany’s “Republic of False Truths” in Tahrir Square

In the shelf Republic of False Truths By Alaa Al Aswany

Translated by SR Fellowes

Knopf: 416 pages, $ 29 If you purchase related books on our site, The Times can earn a commission from Libraria.org, whose fees are supported by independent libraries.

When Egypt erupted in revolution in 2011, Alaa Al Aswany was among hundreds of thousands protesting daily in Cairo Tahrir Square until President Hosni Mubarak was finally ousted. Al Aswany stood out among the crowds, and not just because at age 53 he was decades older than most.

He was a successful dentist, but was also an outspoken leader of the pro-democracy movement, writing political columns, holding salons, and creating the Kefaya (Enough) group. Oh, and in his spare time he was one of Egypt’s most successful novelists. He had followed the Yacoubian Building, his 2002 bestseller, with Chicago in 2007.

The success of the revolution was short-lived: The hardline Muslim Brotherhood gained power in an election only to seize it from the army, which implemented a new dictatorship under Abdel Fattah Sisi. Al Aswanys columns and public workshops were quickly removed and he was forced to leave the country for his own safety.

I was probably very hopeful, says Al Aswany in a video call from his Brooklyn home while discussing his novel Republic of False Truths. I made a big mistake. I thought the revolution was representing all Egyptians, but we were a minority and, at one point, people turned against us. This novel is a way of understanding what happened.

The Republic of False Truths was published in Lebanon in 2018 banned in Egypt but widely read as samizdat. Although being published here in English only this week, the book was written in part in the US while Al Aswany taught writing at Bard College in New York.

I wrote easily there because I felt safe, he says.

The novel is filled with historical and intimate drama, shifting perspectives between a wide group of characters at the head of the protests and their immediate consequences. Some are archetypal: an outsider general overseeing torture and killings; a sheikh who twists religious law to justify government corruption and his procurement of young virgins; passionate young revolutionaries (including the daughter of generals) putting their lives at risk.

But there are also characters full of surprises like the middle-aged revolutionary dentist who created them. Nouran is a rising star in television news who becomes a full-fledged state propagandist while amassing wealth and power. Ashraf Wissa is a rich stone constantly at odds with his wife, which pushes him to seduce their new and beautiful home just to fall in love with her and, newly awakened, to discover a passion for the unfolding revolution.

The book is funny and even sweet in parts, but increasingly violent and grim as women are abused by soldiers, the number of troops increases and the main characters are not spared, and hopes for a democratic future begin to fade in the face of Islamists eager for power and a relentless army.

The gap between events and the publication of books is intentional. Al Aswany waited four years to start writing so that he could see the events more clearly and allow them to spark his imagination. Although the Republic covers only a few days around the protests, it is informed by everything that came after.

I thought if I present what happened in 2011 then people could better understand what has happened since then, he says.

Al Aswany says he is very saddened by the Egyptians in the last decade, although at peace with himself and his beliefs. He wants readers of novels here and in the Middle East to understand why revolutionaries failed. You have thousands of Egyptians in prison now because they defended the rights of the people, he says, but those people either do not care or attack the revolutionary youth and say they were traitors.

Totalitarian regimes are gradually distorting the souls of ordinary citizens as well, he explains. You learn how to survive by being a hypocrite. When your child comes to you and says: For homework I will write about the great achievements of our president, if you say, No, this president has no achievements, and you have to write what I told you, he will have problems and you will too But if you tell her to write down what she learned in class, then you will be a hypocrite. This is how it starts.

The novel captures the dizzying rush of hope felt by the protesters, but also exposes the cynical machinations of the army in shaping public opinion. Older people were overwhelmed by the rigidity and chaos of youth revolutions, says Al Aswany, and were inclined to believe that propaganda claiming that elections did not promise true democracy.

An old man told me: When I grew up the elections were manipulated; when I fell in love and got married the choices were manipulated; we had children and the elections were rigged. Give me a single reason why I should join you now, why I should be angry that the election is rigged. In fact, Al Aswany argues, this attitude of resignation became a self-fulfilling prophecy.

What the author sees now, however, it is hardly a return to the status quo. He describes Mubarak as a tiger who was full of faith and thus did not always need to attack. Sisi, on the other hand, is a wounded tiger, living in the horror of suffering the fate of his ancestors. (In 2019, he stifled a protest by imprisoning more than 4,000 people in one month, the largest number in years.)

He has said many times that what happened in 2011 will never happen again, but it sounds like he was talking to himself, says Al Aswany. An injured tiger is very dangerous. His fear makes him cruel.

though the author is not relying on a large-scale revolution soon, he allows it yourself to hope The Sisis iron rule is unstable. It tells the story of Mexican dictator Porfirio Daz, who ruled for 30 years with a philosophy of offering citizens bread and a stick. He said, Bread is for everyone, but anyone who asks for more than what we offer will get the stick, says Al Aswany. The problem in Egypt is that you see two sticks without bread. I’m not entirely sure this formula will last.

The timing of the publication of novels in the US could not be better, he says: America after Trump, and after January 6, increasingly resembles a republic of false truths.

This book can be useful here because people need to understand that you need to defend the idea of ​​democracy, says Al Aswany. People do not understand how demagogues and fascists can say things that attract normal people even if the ideas are very dangerous. If you trust a demagogue or a fascist, even if elected, he can undermine democracy.

As Al Aswany well knows, once an autocrat has power, he will destroy the truth and his country, to preserve it.