Ontario chief pathologist determines what killed Soleiman Faqiri 5 years after he died behind bars

Five years after Soleiman Faqiri died on the floor of an Ontario prison sprinkled, sprinkled with pepper and face down with his head covered, the province’s chief forensic pathologist has determined who killed him.

It’s the answer to a question his family has been asking for years, but to be told again and again there was no way to know how the 30-year-old with schizophrenia died behind bars while awaiting transfer to a medical facility.

Until now.

The official cause of Faqir’s death, as found by Dr. Michael Pollanen: “Content of prone position and musculoskeletal injuries received during war, exercise and pepper spray exposure” in a person with enlarged heart and worsening of schizophrenia .

In other words, Faqir’s death was the result of a face-to-face holding for the abdomen and injuries he suffered while physically restrained and repeatedly beaten by a group of at least six guards at Lindsay Central Central Correctional Center, Ont. ., In 2016

“Numerous musculoskeletal injuries were present due to open trauma caused by a combination of correctional officers hitting Soleiman Faqiri, or his body hitting the ground or stationary objects during a violent fight with correctional officers,” Pollanen said in review of the reviewed forensic pathology. 5 August.

“None of the wounds were individually fatal,” Pollanensaid said in the report. “But in combination, injuries were a significant contributing factor to death.”

The case was referred to provincial police, lawyers say

It’s a bleak conclusion, but one whose family can find some peace after many years of anxiety over a truth they have believed in all along.

“At the end of the day, is there relief? Yes and no. Soli is gone, he is not coming back and part of my family died that day,” Faqir’s brother, Yusuf, told CBC News. “But what this report effectively does is what should have been done five years ago.”

Their only hope now is for criminal charges against the guards involved in Faqir’s death and for his case to serve as an example so that no family loses a mentally ill loved one this way again.

As a result of the chief pathologist’s report, the case has been referred back to the Ontario Provincial Police, meaning criminal charges may be back on the table, family lawyers say.

Faqir’s family has been searching for years for what killed their beloved Sol, only to be told there was no way to know how the 30-year-old with schizophrenia died behind bars. (Richard Agecoutay / CBC)

Two previous criminal investigations by the Kawartha Lakes Police Service and the OPP, respectively, resulted in no charges being filed against any of the guards involved.

“There is no mystery left”

“We now know that Soleiman Faqiri was killed with a deadly combination of excessive force,” said Edward Marrocco, one of the lawyers representing the family.

“There is no justification for what has been done to him. There is no training that authorizes correctional officers to use this kind of violence. Pollanen has established a direct link between the brutality that Soleiman suffered from the guards and the death of his body. There remains no mystery left.” in the murder of Soleiman Faqiri “.

Faqiri or “Soli” as his family knew him had been a direct student — A student and captain of his high school football team. But his life took a turn when he was diagnosed with schizophrenia at the age of 18 after a car accident. Over the years, he was repeatedly taken into custody under the provincial Mental Health Act.

Pollanen’s finding comes just months after the lead pathologist announced a review of Faqiri’s death. According to family lawyers, it also replaces the finding of the original forensic pathology report of 2017 by Dr. Magdalene Bellis, who found that the cause of Faqir’s death could not be determined or was “uncertain”.

The move to review the case comes less than a year after court documents emerged suggesting prison guards violated their use of force when restraining Faqir.

It also comes more than two years later CBC News spoke exclusively with an inmate whose cell was directly in front of Faqir the unit of separation, and whose eyewitness account was never factored into the original post-mortem report.

LOOK | Former prisoner John Thibeault talks about the testimony of Faqiri:

An ex-prisoner talks about a day that haunts him John Thibeault says he saw prison guards beating Soleiman Faqiri 0:56

“We urge you to do your job”

In his report, Pollanen confirms that he took into account a statement from a prisoner along with those of correctional officers, examined autopsy and laboratory results, medical history, video footage from inside the prison, saliva cap covering Faqir in moments of his last and the cell where Faqiri took his last breath.

Pollanen mentions that the science behind how one can die in a face-down position “is not fully established in forensics” and that other pathologists may have differing opinions on how to determine the “ultimate” cause of his death. .

A label on the packaging of the special saliva cap used on Faqiri before his death reads: ‘Warning: Improper use of TranZport Hood may result in injury or death,’ (Court documents)

This is something that Faqir’s family now hopes will change after the cause of his death is discovered.

“Ontario Provincial Police urge you to do your job,” said Faqir’s older brother, Yusuf. “Testify to us that the system does not protect correctional officers when they break the law.”

CBC News is following the comments from OPP.

A spokesman for the Attorney General’s Ministry said he could not comment on the review.

“Since this case remains before the court and there is an investigation pending forensic examination, it would not be appropriate for the ministry to provide public comment,” Brent Ross said.

A $ 14.3 million lawsuit filed by the family against the ministry and seven members of the individual prison staff remains before the courts.