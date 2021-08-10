The corporate tax should drop by half a billion a year for three to four years





Ireland’s corporate tax collection will drop by half a billion a year for the next three or four years, the finance minister said.

Speaking while publishing the Government’s annual tax report, Paschal Donohoe said the projected blow to Ireland’s tax revenue is due to a change in global tax policy.

“By the middle of 2020, we expect our corporate tax collection to be one and a half to two billion euros lower than it would otherwise be in the absence of a climate change that has now occurred in tax policy. corporations, “he said. The minister said the report illustrates that the tax system has proved “extremely resilient” in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. “We have total tax bills for the end of July that were 35.2 billion, which is over 3% ahead of what we expected them to be at that point in the year.” The report says the corporate tax accounted for 20% of the total tax received in 2020, up from 12% a decade ago. He says there are risks, however, due to the concentration of acquisition coming from a small number of foreign companies. Revenues from corporate taxes provided a welcome boost to public finances, but at the same time highlight the risks associated with concentrating receipts among a relatively small number of large foreign-owned payers. Donohoe said he hopes by October for more clarity on the OECD tax deal which proposes a global rate of at least 15% and which Ireland has refused to register. He also said it is important to look carefully at how each agreement will be implemented, something he said could be clear by early 2022. Asked about the Government’s response to climate change, Donohoe said he is committed to carbon taxes. “It has been a constant feature now of the last two budgets we have made, which have increased carbon taxation. And we have now passed the law to automatically increase carbon taxation every year until we reach our targets of 100 per tonne of carbon emissions. “.

