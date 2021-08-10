International
Increasing the number of cases, no new measures and too soon to ease restrictions
Berejiklian on Tuesday dismissed suggestions for a curfew or a steel ring around Sydney, arguing that strategies that may have worked to contain COVID-19 in the past would not have an effect on the highly contagious type of Delta.
If we thought they would have a significant or even marginal impact, of course we would do those things, but there is no evidence to suggest that it is so, she said.
If we had to do more implementation, we would, based on health advice. But they were not in the business of making provisions or asking people to do things if they would not have the effect of reducing the number of cases.
Dr Chant said we need to do more if we are to see these case numbers go down.
From my public health perspective I’m not pleased that these case numbers are growing, and we certainly need to do everything we can, and compliance will be one of those ingredients, Dr Chant said.
A fourth death was recorded on Tuesday: a man in his 80s who caught the virus overseas and tested positive for hotel quarantine.
Berejiklian said last week that Sydney could start coming out of the deadlock after half of NSW adults were vaccinated, despite the Doherty Institute modeling for the federal government that named 70 to 80 percent.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard said in the investigation that Ms Berejiklian was trying to provide hope when she spoke of easing blockade restrictions in Sydney when vaccination rates reached 50 per cent.
I think it is fair to say that the Prime Minister is trying to give a sense of hope to the community and is also trying to promote vaccinations, Hazzard said.
Dr Chant indicated that she believed vaccine rates should be much higher than the 50 percent target of Premiers.
I can not speak for the Prime Minister, but, of course, I am very committed to issues around increasing our vaccine coverage, but I very much accept that we need that 70 percent, Dr Chant said in the investigation.
I am actually optimistic that by the end of August we will have a coverage higher than 50 percent of the first dose.
Dr Chant said the first blocking measures in southeastern Sydney, which were ignited after infecting a Bondi limousine driver transporting the plane overseas, were effective.
However, she identified a birthday party in West Hoxton as a super sowing event which saw Delta strain to flee the community. There have now been 5,805 cases since June 16th.
Dr Chant said, with a glance, it was very easy to see that there was a greater risk of planting in southwestern Sydney than was estimated at the time.
Assistant Professor of Public Health Terry Slevin of the Australian Public Health Association told the COVID-19 investigation that it was incorrect to suggest that governments make decisions based solely on health advice.
When any government says they are alone and simply following health advice, do not believe them, he said.
Governments actually have a responsibility to put a filter on public health councils for the other things for which they are responsible; for security, for economies, etc.
Bondi Beach Public School, east of Sydney, closed on Tuesday after a student tested positive for COVID-19, yet most infections continue to show up in Sydney to the west and southwest.
Canterbury-Bankstown continues to be the largest source of everyday cases. Twelve new cases also emerged on the Georges River, sparking hopes that the area could expect a relief from additional restrictions previously imposed on it as a concern area.
Hazzard said Byron Bay police were investigating the circumstances of a man in Rose Bay who tested positive after traveling from Sydney to the region to view the property.
Byron Shire, Richmond Valley, Lismore and Home Shire areas of local government were placed under house arrest orders for a week Monday after it was revealed that the man in his 50s had visited a number of places.
Dr Chant said more measures were needed to stop people from entering the regions, an issue she had discussed with police.
Hazzard said he had called on the NSW Healths legal team to consider whether they could tighten rules regarding travel from Sydney to regional areas, which are allowed for people moving between their properties and viewing real estate.
The rules now are that you should not just travel from one house to another for the sake of moving to another house, he said. Choose the property you live in and stay there.
Berejiklian has consistently insisted that higher vaccination rates will allow the community extra freedom, saying on Tuesday that the targeted vaccination strategy at the COVID hotspots was the key for us to move forward in NSW.
Getting six million hits by the end of August will give us some chances in September, and we could hardly wait for it, she said.
However, independent health experts who also launched the investigation on Tuesday suggested a clearer timeline for NSW to emerge from the current deadlock.
Melbourne epidemiologist Tony Blakely said there was no way NSW could return to a low-level limit near pre-COVID conditions before November. He added that some restrictions can be eased during that period and that Christmas and New Year in Australia can actually be quite enjoyable.
Professor Blakely said one unfortunate reality was that simply vaccinating large sections of the population would not be a silver bullet that solves the problem for NSW.
Canberra-based infectious disease expert Peter Collignon said a gradual easing of restrictions is very likely, suggesting that NSW would have a level of restrictions by April or May next year.
