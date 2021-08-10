Dominion Voting Systems sues Newsmax and One America News for ‘bursts of lies’ targeting company







New York

Business CNN

– Dominion Voting Systems, a tech company targeted with misinformation by former President Donald Trump and allies, filed lawsuits Tuesday against two right-wing TV channels, claiming they helped spread baseless conspiracy theories about the role. its in the 2020 elections. The lawsuits, which are the latest in a series of legal actions by the company, appoint Newsmax and One America News as defendants. The lawsuit against OAN also cited two of the far-right networking personalities, Chanel Rion and Christina Bobb, as well as networking owners Robert and Charles Herring. John Poulos, Dominion chief executive, said in a statement that the networks did not take into account the truth when they spread lies in November and that they continue to do so today. Shortly after the 2020 election, then-President Trump falsely claimed that the election had been rigged against him. His allies in the media promoted strange conspiracy theories about Dominion to support Trump’s false claims. In its lawsuit against Newsmax, Dominion said the channel created an entire brand by defaming the company. And in her lawsuit against OAN, Dominion said that for the right-wing channel, the facts did not matter. What mattered was to feed the audience with the alternative reality that OAN had created and its audience was now expected even if it was spreading false information, Dominion said in her 213 appeal to Columbia District Court. And the race finally started diligently, pulling Dominion down with him. Particularly in relation to OAN, Dominion noted a film by MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell promoting election conspiracy theories about the voting technology company. Dominion demanded at least $ 1.6 billion in each of its lawsuits against OAN and Newsmax. Poulos said the barrage of lies promoted about the company has caused great damage to our company, our customers and our employees. In a statement, Newsmax said it had not yet considered the lawsuit filed against it, but that in its coverage of the 2020 presidential election, Newsmax simply reported on allegations made by prominent public figures, including the President, advisers and members. of his Congress. The Dominions action today is a clear attempt to delete such reporting and undermine a free press, Newsmax added. Charles Herring, president of OAN, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Dominion also filed a similar defamation lawsuit Tuesday against Patrick Byrne, Overstock’s former chief executive who became a right-wing political figure during the Trump years. The lawsuit alleges he worked with former Trump campaign attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and others to create allegations of electoral fraud. Byrne did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Earlier, Dominion filed a $ 1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News in Mars, claiming the right-wing channel took a small flare-up of misinformation and turned it into a forest fire. That case, in which Fox has strongly defended itself, is ongoing. Dominion has also filed lawsuits against Lindell, Giuliani and Powell. Those cases remain ongoing and Lindell, Giuliani and Powell have also been defended. CNNs Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.

