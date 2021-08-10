International
Canada: Pressure on Catholic Church to Compensate Victims of Residential School Abuse | Canada
The Catholic Church in Canada has come under increasing pressure to compensate victims of the country’s residential school system after the scale of its assets was revealed in a series of media investigations.
As part of a 2007 agreement, the church agreed to pay $ 29 million in compensation to survivors, but distributed only a fraction of that figure, citing poor fundraising efforts.
Now, reports from CBC News and the Globe and Mail have suggested that the church not only controls more than $ 4 billion in assets, but also withdraws hundreds of millions of charitable donations AND built gilded cathedrals while claiming it lacks the funds to fulfill its promises to pay compensation.
The resistance of Catholic churches to compensate for residential school survivors is no secret, but the discovery of more than 1,300 unmarked graves has sparked new calls for reparations.
From the 19th century until the 1990s, more than 150,000 indigenous children were forced to attend state-funded schools in a campaign to forcibly assimilate them into Canadian society. More than half were run by the Catholic Church. Disease and famine were rampant in schools, and survivors described physical and sexual abuse, often at the hands of priests and Catholic people.
In 2006, the Historic Settlement Agreement of Indian Residential Schools was approved by all parties including survivors, the federal government, and religious institutions.
A recent report from the Independent Assessment Process found that nearly $ 3 billion had been paid by the federal government as part of the solution, including direct compensation to survivors and funding for recovery programs.
The Anglican, United and Presbyterian Churches have fully paid the agreed amount.
The Catholic Church initially agreed to make a $ 29 million CC payment to programs that directly benefit survivors, but little of that has actually been paid.
The church has blamed poor fundraising efforts. In 2015, church officials told a court that they raised only a total of $ 3.9 million for residential school survivors, according to the documents taken from CBC News.
Approximately in the same time period, however, the church raised funds totaling $ 300 million for the construction of new church buildings, including elaborate cathedrals.
At the same time, the Catholic Church used the money allocated to survivors to pay loans, administrative expenses and $ 2.7 million for lawyers.
The problem with financial reward is that you get all those bloodthirsty people wiping out, said Rob Talach, an Ontario-based lawyer who has represented victims attacked by the Catholic clergy. And so you never lower your money to baseline.
None of the other churches involved in the settlement had problems with paying the agreed amount of compensation.
A new investigation from the Globe and Mail suggests that the properties of the catholic church exceed $ 4 billion and that its total charitable income makes it the largest charity in the country.
