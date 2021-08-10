Fred is expected to form on Tuesday in a tropical storm and is heading towards the US





If formed, Fred will be the sixth storm named after the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season and will take the road to the southern U.S. this weekend. The disorder is currently a potential tropical cyclone, and the National Hurricane Center is forecasting it to intensify in a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon or evening.

“Satellite images show that the disturbance has been better organized since yesterday,” the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday morning.

The system is moving west-northwest at 18 mph with sustained winds of 35 mph. As it continues to advance through the Caribbean, the potential cyclone will pose the threat of floods, mudslides and dangerous winds to islands in the region.

“Tropical storm conditions are expected in parts of the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico starting this afternoon, and in the Dominican Republic until Wednesday. Tropical storm conditions are possible in northern Haiti and southeastern Bahamas until late Wednesday,” he said. NHC tha.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for Puerto Rico, including Culebra and Vieques, the US Virgin Islands and parts of the Dominican Republic on Tuesday. Tropical storm hours include Martinique and Guadeloupe, Saba and St. Eustatius, the Dominican Republic on the north coast by Cabo Frances Viejo on the Haitian border, parts of Haiti, the Turks and Caicos, and the southeastern Bahamas. according to the NHC. A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are possible in the warning zone within 36 hours. The disturbance will bring rain flooding into parts of the Caribbean during the middle of the week, causing rapid flooding and landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. “The biggest threat to flood impacts will be in the eastern and southeastern parts of Puerto Rico,” the NHC said. The Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands are expected to see two to four inches of rainfall with isolated amounts of up to six inches. The Dominican Republic can also take three to six centimeters. Smaller amounts of one to three inches are projected for the Windward Islands. Dangerous surfing and tearing currents are also affecting the Caribbean and will continue within the warning and surveillance areas. Tropical storm winds and heavy rainfall threaten a wider region in Hispaniola, Bahamas and Cuba late in the week as the storm travels across the northern Caribbean. As the system approaches and potentially moves over Cuba, ground interaction could potentially significantly weaken the storm. There is still uncertainty in the path of concern, but some models show tracing the storm over the island, which would hinder strengthening. If the potential cyclone follows a more northerly path in open water, there is still the possibility of further strengthening, but the forecast is still uncertain in the storm-forming stages. “For the next few days the storm will be affected by Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic and is unlikely to intensify much, but after that there is plenty of warm water to make it stronger,” said CNN meteorologist Chad Meyers. The Bahamas and Florida may be affected by the tropical system later in the week, but forecast uncertainty is hurting the timing of the impacts. The storm could enter the Gulf by the end of the week or weekend, depending on the final trace of the disturbance. “Florida interests should monitor forecast updates for this system, but it’s too soon to determine what if any impacts could occur there by the end of this week or this weekend given the uncertainty in the long-term forecast,” the NHC says. . Correction: A previous title of this story said that Fred Tropical Storm had already formed. As of noon ET, no tropical storm has yet occurred. The NHC says it is likely to form this afternoon or evening.

