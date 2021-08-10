Anti-vaccines attack BBC’s wrong building in devastated UK-National protest

An angry mob of vaccines protesters attacked what they thought was the BBC headquarters in London on Monday, only to discover that they had been severely misinformed about its location, among other things.

Videos show protesters trying to cross a police line and load the doors of West London Television Center on Monday in a misguided attempt to disrupt BBC Television operations. They were about eight years too late after the UK public broadcaster left that space in 2013.

Angry and confused demonstrators shouted anti-vaccine banners outside the old building, which is now occupied by the apartment and an ITV studio where Good morning Britain ANDThis morning have been shot. The building is operated by BBC Studioworks, a subsidiary of the BBC.

It’s unclear how the conspiracy theory-led group got the address wrong, especially since you don’t need to be on a 5G network to see this.

Protesters gather outside Studioworks as they take part in a demonstration in London, UK, on ​​August 9, 2021.

Martin Pope / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images



Several ITV executives shared their incident accounts on social media, where they praised police and the building security team for keeping the crowd away.

“Protesters tried to gain access to the building while they were directly in the air,” he wrote on Twitter Charlene White, a host of the ITV show Free Women. “I’m not sure what the protesters were trying to achieve, but all they would have found was me, Jane (Moore), Nadia (Sawalha) and Penny (Lancaster) talking about menopause.”

Former ITV commentator and right-wing expert Piers Morgan joined others in mocking the wrong protest on social media.

“It’s ITV headquarters now, you idiots,” he wrote.

His ITV headquarters now, you * grab imbeciles. https://t.co/PXbGhQoXxs – Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 9 August 2021

Morgan’s comment provoked an angry response from the formerCoronation Path actor and anti-vaccine Sean Ward, who was part of the disobedient crowd.

“Pabesi? No, in fact worried mothers and parents! Ward replied.

Morgan fired immediately, mocking the actor for selling conspiracy theories and telling him to “shut up before you sacrifice your life.”

“Somehow I doubt that a thoughtless, selfish, stupid Z-list actor knows more than the best scientists in the world,” he wrote.

The crowd eventually dispersed, though a smaller crowd eventually arrived at the site of the BBC Broadcasting House in central London.

Noisy Anti Vax crowds have appeared in the Broadcast House. Just as the heavens were opened. Many policemen, including 3 loads of vans of specialized unit officers, were here far ahead of them. pic.twitter.com/O9o1JPvDkk – Samira Ahmed (@SamiraAhmedUK) 9 August 2021

Protesters are said to be attacking a host of security measures for COVID-19, including masks, vaccines for all ages 16 and up, and a plan to issue vaccination certificates to citizens for international travel. They were also upset about the blockages, although none is currently in place in the UK

They allegedly resented the BBC for failing to adequately cover their conspiratorial views, many of which are contrary to current science on coronavirus.

The BBC strengthened its security last month amid an increase in threats of violence against its journalists by anti-vaccine groups.

The COVID-19 conspiracy theories continue to be numerous despite the estimated 4.2 million deaths globally from the virus.

More than 130,200 people have died from the virus in the UK to date, although the death rate has dropped since the country’s vaccination program began earlier this year. More than 4.48 billion doses of vaccine have been given to date worldwide.

The BBC declined to comment on the protest.

A police spokesman said he was not arrested.

With files from The Associated Press and Reuters