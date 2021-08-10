Soleiman Faqiris ‘death caused by correctional guards at Lindsay prison, doctors’ report confirms

Over 10 days in a prison in Ontario, the symptoms of Soleiman Faqiri schizophrenia were deteriorating rapidly and clearly and he had to go to the hospital.

Instead, he died in a solitary confinement cell after prison guards beat and beat him repeatedly, sprayed him with pepper twice and caught him face down on the floor with a saliva hood, his legs handcuffed and his arms handcuffed behind his back.

Now for the first time, after five years of his family fighting for accountability and accountability, Ontario chief pathologist Dr Michael Pollanen has confirmed what his family knew all along: that the death of 30-year-old Faqiri was caused from the beatings of correctional officers, spraying pepper and curling it upside down — a position known to make breathing more difficult.

As a result of the report’s conclusion, the forensic office handed the case over to the Ontario Provincial Police – the third time a police investigation has been ordered – and this time his family hopes criminal charges will eventually be filed against the correctional officers. included.

“At last. At last. At last. This is the first time any government institution had any interest in finding out what really happened to my late brother. Why did it take so long? “Faqir’s brother, Jusufi, said in an interview.

“There is no longer any mystery, there is no longer any doubt about how Soli died. There was nothing to begin with.”

The first medical report on Faqir’s death released in June 2017 ruled that the cause of his death was “uncertain”.

Although the report noted that he suffered more than 50 wounds and bruises on his body during a three-hour confrontation at the East Central Correctional Center in Lindsay, Ont., Involving up to 30 prison guards and ending in a fight violent 10 minutes within a cell division, the coroner concluded that it was not possible to know what specific injury led to his death.

“It is now clear beyond any doubt that the guards killed Soleiman. “For almost five years, police forces hid behind the previous ‘unsecured’ finding in the post-mortem report as an excuse not to file criminal charges,” Nader Hasan, a lawyer representing the Faqiri family, said in a statement. Pollanen’s report has removed any ambiguity regarding the cause of death. There is no longer any excuse to allow these guards to escape with murder. ”

Pollanen agreed to review the case in May 2021 and reviewed eyewitness accounts, including one of the video footage available from an inmate, a conciliatory statement of facts about the events leading up to Faqir’s death, and autopsy findings. There was no camera in the separation cell where Faqiri was being held in solitary confinement awaiting a mental health assessment to determine if he was fit to stand trial on the charge of assault.

The struggle and pain from the violent war touched Faqir’s heart which was already vulnerable to enlargement and schizophrenia, Pollanen wrote in the 11-page report taken by Star.

Faqir would also have been breathing heavily due to the strain, making him even more at risk of lack of oxygen when guards grabbed him with his chest on the floor. The pepper spray may have worsened his mild bronchitis, further affecting his breathing and the discomfort it caused may have affected his heart.

“Reasonably it is reasonable to conclude that impaired respiratory function would be significant in the extreme conditions in which Soleiman Faqiri was exposed,” Pollanen wrote.

All of those factors led to his death 10 minutes after he entered the dividing cell on December 15, 2016, either from his oxygen-hungry brain or a fatal abnormal fatal beating, or both.

Pollanen also considered whether the cap placed over Faqir’s head contributed to his death, but could not get a finding. It is unlikely to interfere with his breathing, but it may have prolonged the effect of the pepper spray, he wrote.

Pollanen also found that neck compression was not a “very likely” factor, although one inmate described seeing a guard who put Faqir’s knee on his neck. Injury to Faqir’s neck indicates an open force injury and not typical neck compression, he wrote.

According to the Faqiri family’s attorneys, the forensic office has returned the case to the Ontario Provincial Police, which has previously investigated the death after the Kawartha Lakes police. Both forces refused to file criminal charges following these investigations.

On Tuesday morning, an Ontario Provincial Police spokeswoman said she was unaware of the case being referred back.

Three guards were fired after Faqiri’s death, but one was later reinstated. After the Faqiri family filed a $ 14.3 million lawsuit against the province, the prison warden and seven correctional officers, two officers opposed the province, claiming the province was trying to “avoid guilt and wipe out the defendants”.

As part of the civil lawsuits, Dawn Roselle, a former prison manager who was present at the time of Faqiri’s death, testified in a statement that she would not have combined the use of pepper spray, a saliva hood and the placement of a Face-sized person in their stomach because of the “triple risk of asphyxiation.”

It will also violate the provincial policy on the use of force in saliva hoods, which states “staff must ensure that a prisoner is not placed in his / her womb, or in any position that may result in positional asphyxia while wearing the saliva cap. “The policy also states that a person must be properly disinfected before using a saliva hood if sprayed with pepper.

“There is no justification for what has been done to (Faqiri),” Ted Marrocco, another lawyer for the Faqiri family, said in a statement. “There is no training that authorizes correctional officers to use this type of violence. Pollanen has established a direct link between the brutality suffered by Soleiman by the guards and the death of his body. “

Although the completion of the new report and the prospect of a new police investigation are part of what Yusuf Faqiri and his family have been fighting for, Yusuf said he has little faith that the Ontario Provincial Police will file criminal charges and prosecute hold persons accountable for the death of his brother.

“But we certainly hope – not just my family not just me, but every Ontarian, every Canadian with a loved one suffering from mental illness – we certainly hope it will be different,” he said. “They have to prove to us that there is no special protection, that the system does not protect correctional officers when they break the law.”