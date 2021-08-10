International
COVID-19: Alberta defenders fight federal government over school health measures
Alberta defends fight for stronger public health measures as children return to school amid what officials call the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections leading their battle to the federal government.
In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and posted on Twitter on Tuesday, 24 voices called on the federal government to intervene where they claim the Alberta government is failing.
While schools in Alberta await COVID-19 provincial guidance, some hold previous measures in place
“Despite clear evidence that ventilation, filtration, masks and other basic health measures can reduce the transmission of (COVID-19) when used together, the Alberta government is unwilling to spend the money required for it. adopted such measures, “the letter reads.
The government has not yet announced what, if any, public health measures will be implemented in Alberta classrooms this fall, however, in July, Prime Minister Jason Kenney assured parents that students would return in person and to “almost normal teaching.”
Risks for children presented by COVID-19 are extremely low: Kenney for children returning to school after health measures are lifted
Late last month, UCP announced it was eliminating more public health measures in the coming weeks, including asymptomatic testing, contact tracking, and requiring anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 to be isolated.
Doctors, lawyers, parents and other officials have expressed concern about Alberta’s approach to easing restrictions, however, Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro have defended government decision-making and the advice of chief medical officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw.
‘This is a hoax’: Albertas protest return of COVID-19 rule for a second day
Now, a coalition of those voices is urging the federal government to intervene and give Alberta school boards $ 80 million to ensure proper classroom ventilation, air quality testing and masks are in place before the start of the school year .
“Given the Alberta government’s record of failing to approve federal funds, leaving hundreds of millions of dollars on the table, we urge the federal government to directly fund Alberta school boards to help secure classrooms,” the letter said.
The coalition, made up of doctors, union representatives, parent advocates and academics, says providing HEPA filters for grades K-6 – where children are not of age to be vaccinated – would cost about $ 65 million, providing masks for students in grades K-6 will cost $ 9.6 million and providing CO2 monitors for each class for real-time air quality testing would cost $ 6 million.
Alberta parents worried as province lifts COVID-19 protocols weeks before school starts
“Schools, already facing significant funding shortages and redundant classes where physical distancing is not possible, are unable to pay for the necessary updates,” the letter said.
The group went on to point out that “almost every expert in the country” has raised questions about Alberta’s plan ahead, especially as cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 continue to rise across the globe.
“Our children will pay the price for this great game, and while they can not beat the health care system, they will face the consequences of increased hospitalization, as well as the unknown long-term consequences when COVID-19 goes wild. through an unvaccinated population. “
Alberta’s plan to lift COVID-19 measures is ‘dangerous risk’, says fed health minister Shandro
On Monday, Kenney said the education and health ministries are working on a “critical” plan for a safe return to school.
Vaccines are not available for children under the age of 12, but we also know that COVID-19 does not pose a greater threat to severe outcomes for younger children than regular seasonal flu, he said.
I know that Dr. Hinshaw and her team are understandably concerned about a resurgence of the virus and more conventional respiratory illnesses this fall, including different types of flu and colds, and want to have the resources to address all of those challenges so safe within the school system
Jason Kenney responds to criticism for removing more COVID-19 rules
Global News turned to the Alberta government for comment. This story will be updated when a response is received.
