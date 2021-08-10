International
Iron Age Mysterious Burial Can Hold the Remains of an Elite Non-Community Person | Smart news
For decades, archaeologists have debated the importance of a 900-year-old tomb containing the remains of a man dressed in women’s clothing and buried next to a hidden slope. After its discovery in 1968 in Suontaka Vesitorninmäki, Hattula, Finland, some scholars suggested that the tomb belonged to a female warrior, while others argued that it originally contained both a man and a woman.
A new DNA analysis published in European Journal of Archeology discovers that the grave belonged to a person who probably was intersex. Born with atypical chromosomes, they may have been jo binare, which means that their gender identity was not exclusively male or female.
like NPRs Xcaret Nuñez reports, the individual is likely to have a genetic condition called Klinefelter Syndrome. While girls are usually born with two X chromosomes and boys with one X and one Y chromosome, people with Klinefleter syndrome have two X chromosomes and one Y. In general, those affected have predominantly male physical characteristics, but they may also experience low levels. of testosterone, sagging testicles and enlarged breasts. Most are infertile.
“If the characteristics of Klinefelter syndrome [had] were visible to the person, they may not have been strictly considered a female or a male in the early medieval community, “says the lead author. Ulla Moilanen, an archaeologist at the University of Turku in Finland, in a statements.
The findings could not confirm that the person had Klinefelter syndrome, as only a small sample of the genetic sequences could be read. But the study authors say it is very likely. Other scholars contacted by Owen Jarus i Living Science agreed
“The team had a small amount of data to work on, but convincingly indicated that the individual is likely to have a XXY karyotype,” Pete Heintzman, says a DNA researcher at the Arctic University of Norway Living Science.
According to the study, early medieval Scandinavia is often seen as a “ultra-masculineA society that considered men who took on female roles or wore women’s clothes to be shy. But some evidence suggests that people living outside of a strict gender binary, including “ritual specialists” or shamans, retained their social warmth.
Medieval Scandinavians saw magical practices as somewhat feminine even when performed by men, writes independent scholar Eirik Storesund for Norwegian Brute. In medieval Icelandic poetry Lokasenna, for example, the god of evil, Loki, discovers that fellow god Odin has taken on a female role to do magic. Storesund notes that the old Norwegian word smile, meaning “magician” or “warrior”, is related to writed, which means “hermaphrodite”.
According to Jon Henley of Guardian, expensive swords and jewels buried in the Finnish tomb suggest that its occupant was not an exile.
“The buried individual appears to have been a highly respected member of their community,” Moilanen said in the statement. “They were placed in the grave on a soft feather blanket with blankets and valuables.”
One sword was buried on the left side of the person, while another probably hid in the grave at a later date. Scholars write that high-quality grave goods may reflect the respect given to the person because of the social contributions associated with “their physical and psychological differences from other members of that community.”
The authors add, “But it is also possible for the individual to be accepted as a non-binary person because they already had a special or secured position in the community for other reasons; for example, belonging to a relatively wealthy and well-connected family. ”
Leszek Gardeła, says a researcher at the National Museum of Denmark who was not involved in the study Living Science that the placement of the buried sword may be significant. While most of the swords in medieval Scandinavian tombs are found on the right side of a person, some cases of women buried with swords on their left side have been recorded. This placement may imply “a kind of” change “of the deceased.”
Gardela says the new findings contribute to scholars’ understanding of gender in different historical cultures.
“I think it’s a well-researched study of an interesting burial, which shows that early medieval societies had very nuanced approaches and meanings to gender identities,” he adds.
Sources
2/ https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/dna-test-shows-medieval-person-buried-sword-and-womens-clothing-may-have-been-intersex-180978407/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]