Iron Age Mysterious Burial Can Hold the Remains of an Elite Non-Community Person | Smart news

For decades, archaeologists have debated the importance of a 900-year-old tomb containing the remains of a man dressed in women’s clothing and buried next to a hidden slope. After its discovery in 1968 in Suontaka Vesitorninmäki, Hattula, Finland, some scholars suggested that the tomb belonged to a female warrior, while others argued that it originally contained both a man and a woman.

A new DNA analysis published in European Journal of Archeology discovers that the grave belonged to a person who probably was intersex. Born with atypical chromosomes, they may have been jo binare, which means that their gender identity was not exclusively male or female.

like NPRs Xcaret Nuñez reports, the individual is likely to have a genetic condition called Klinefelter Syndrome. While girls are usually born with two X chromosomes and boys with one X and one Y chromosome, people with Klinefleter syndrome have two X chromosomes and one Y. In general, those affected have predominantly male physical characteristics, but they may also experience low levels. of testosterone, sagging testicles and enlarged breasts. Most are infertile.

“If the characteristics of Klinefelter syndrome [had] were visible to the person, they may not have been strictly considered a female or a male in the early medieval community, “says the lead author. Ulla Moilanen, an archaeologist at the University of Turku in Finland, in a statements.

The findings could not confirm that the person had Klinefelter syndrome, as only a small sample of the genetic sequences could be read. But the study authors say it is very likely. Other scholars contacted by Owen Jarus i Living Science agreed

“The team had a small amount of data to work on, but convincingly indicated that the individual is likely to have a XXY karyotype,” Pete Heintzman, says a DNA researcher at the Arctic University of Norway Living Science.

According to the study, early medieval Scandinavia is often seen as a “ultra-masculineA society that considered men who took on female roles or wore women’s clothes to be shy. But some evidence suggests that people living outside of a strict gender binary, including “ritual specialists” or shamans, retained their social warmth.

Medieval Scandinavians saw magical practices as somewhat feminine even when performed by men, writes independent scholar Eirik Storesund for Norwegian Brute. In medieval Icelandic poetry Lokasenna, for example, the god of evil, Loki, discovers that fellow god Odin has taken on a female role to do magic. Storesund notes that the old Norwegian word smile, meaning “magician” or “warrior”, is related to writed, which means “hermaphrodite”.

According to Jon Henley of Guardian, expensive swords and jewels buried in the Finnish tomb suggest that its occupant was not an exile.

“The buried individual appears to have been a highly respected member of their community,” Moilanen said in the statement. “They were placed in the grave on a soft feather blanket with blankets and valuables.”

One sword was buried on the left side of the person, while another probably hid in the grave at a later date. Scholars write that high-quality grave goods may reflect the respect given to the person because of the social contributions associated with “their physical and psychological differences from other members of that community.”

The authors add, “But it is also possible for the individual to be accepted as a non-binary person because they already had a special or secured position in the community for other reasons; for example, belonging to a relatively wealthy and well-connected family. ”

Leszek Gardeła, says a researcher at the National Museum of Denmark who was not involved in the study Living Science that the placement of the buried sword may be significant. While most of the swords in medieval Scandinavian tombs are found on the right side of a person, some cases of women buried with swords on their left side have been recorded. This placement may imply “a kind of” change “of the deceased.”

Gardela says the new findings contribute to scholars’ understanding of gender in different historical cultures.

“I think it’s a well-researched study of an interesting burial, which shows that early medieval societies had very nuanced approaches and meanings to gender identities,” he adds.