O’Toole warns Canadians unsafe in China after court upholds death sentence

Conservative federal leader Erin O’Toole today accused Beijing of using the death penalty for political purposes after a Chinese court upheld a death sentence for a Canadian in a drug case.

O’Toole also reopened the door to Canada’s boycott of next year’s Winter Olympics in China, warning of recent actions by the Chinese government demonstrating that Canadians are not safe in the country.

“I know how much our athletes are training for Beijing,” the Conservative leader told a news conference in Oakville, Ont. “But we are approaching a point where it will not be safe for Canadians, including Olympic athletes, to travel to China.”

O’Toole’s comments came hours after the Northeast Liaoning’s Supreme People’s Court rejected an appeal by Robert Schellenberg, whose 15-year sentence for drug smuggling charges was increased to a death sentence in January 2019 .

This followed in December 2018 the arrest of the executive of Huawei Technologies Ltd. Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver on U.S. charges of lying on the Hong Kong arm of British bank HSBC over possible deals with Iran in defiance of trade sanctions.

China also arrested and later tried two other Canadian businessmen, Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig, on espionage charges in retaliation for Meng’s detention. Critics have described their arrests as “hostage politics”.

Meng’s lawyers argue that the case against Huawei’s chief financial officer is politically motivated and say that what she is accused of is not a crime in Canada. The Chinese government has claimed that the arrest is part of US efforts to impede China’s technological development.

Huawei, a manufacturer of networking devices and smartphones, is the first global technology brand in China and is at the center of the US-Chinese tension over technology and security.

The federal government of Canada criticized Tuesday’s decision to uphold the death sentence for Schellenberg as arbitrary and the sentence as “cruel and inhuman”.

“We condemn the decision in the strongest possible terms and call on China to apologize to Robert,” Ambassador Dominic Barton told reporters by telephone after attending an appeals hearing in Shenyang, about 20 kilometers west of Dandong. . According to the court, Schellenberg was convicted of smuggling 222 kilograms of methamphetamine.

O’Toole, who has been pressing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s liberal government to take a tougher stance with Beijing, wasted no time today criticizing the rejection of Schellenberg’s appeal by a Chinese court.

“Denial of Robert Schellenberg’s calls must be seen for what a foreign government is planning to take the life of a Canadian for political reasons,” he said. “The use of the death penalty is disgusting. But its imposition for political reasons is unforgivable.”

He went on to say that Canadians will look to a Chinese court to issue its ruling in the Spavor case on Wednesday, although a Vancouver court is preparing to hear final arguments on whether Meng should be handed over to US authorities.

“We are proud of our athletes we celebrate,” O’Toole said. “But we also need to know the actions of a country that wants to host the Games to bring people together. And we will have to think long and hard about rewarding a country like the one with the Games.”

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said, without providing specific details, that Canada should use every available resource to rescue Schellenberg, Spavor and Kovrig.

“This is a Canadian, we have to save his life,” Singh told Schellenberg. “And we also know that Mr. Spavor and Mr. Kovrig are still detained and we must do everything possible to secure their release. The Canadians expect us to do that.”

Canada and other governments, including those of Australia and the Philippines, face increasing pressure from China’s human rights disputes, the coronavirus, and territorial claims.

Washington has warned Americans that they face “an increased risk of arbitrary detention” in China.

Asked if the Schellenberg, Spavor and Kovrig cases were related to Meng’s, Barton said, “I do not think it is a coincidence that these are happening now while events are happening in Vancouver.” He said the case was “part of the geopolitical process”. He said Canadian diplomats spoke to Schellenberg after the decision, but declined to give details.

“He’s extremely composed,” Barton said. “We had a good conversation.”

Diplomats from the United States, Germany, Australia and France attended Tuesday’s session, according to Barton. He thanked them and other governments for expressing support for Canada.

Two other Canadians, Fan Wei and Xu Weihong, were also sentenced to death on drug charges on special occasions in 2019 as relations between Beijing and Ottawa deteriorated.