Ottawa Pledges $ 321 Million to Search Residential School Graves, Support Survivors

The federal government is pledging $ 321 million in new money for programs to help indigenous communities seek burial sites in former housing schools and support survivors and their communities.

Justice Minister David Lametti said he would appoint a special interlocutor to work with indigenous communities and the government to propose changes to federal laws, policies and practices related to unmarked graves in residential schools.

Speaking at a virtual press conference today, he said Canada does not currently have the legal tools needed to deal with the complex issues posed by unmarked grave discoveries.

Indonesian Crown Minister Carolyn Bennett said $ 83 million would be added to an existing $ 27 million program to fund burial site and commemoration of children who died in residential schools.

She said the government will set up a national advisory committee made up of experts in archeology, forensics, pathology and mental health to advise indigenous communities and the government on locating and identifying unmarked graves.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said the government will spend $ 107 million on programs to provide essential mental health, culture and emotional services to help communities recover from intergenerational trauma.

He said the government will provide $ 100m over two years to help indigenous communities manage residential school buildings, whether those plans include demolishing, rehabilitating or building new facilities.

LOOK | Indo-Crown Minister Carolyn Bennett says Ottawa will do more to help First Nations identify unmarked graves

Federal Government Increases Support for Efforts to Find Unmarked Graves Near Former Residential Schools Indonesian Crown Minister Carolyn Bennett spoke to reporters on Tuesday. 1:43

Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault said the government is allocating $ 20 million to build a national monument in Ottawa that honors survivors and all children who went missing.

He said the new monument will be a memorial space where indigenous and non-indigenous peoples can gather to “express their collective grief and find a way forward to heal together”.

The commitment comes after hundreds of graves discovered in previous schools

Some indigenous communities have reported since the spring that hundreds of unmarked graves have been placed on the sites of former residential schools.

In June, the Lower Kootenay Group in British Columbia said a search using radar penetrating the ground had found what is believed to be 182 human remains at a site near a former residential school in Cranbrook.

The Cowessess First Nation earlier said radar penetrating the ground discovered 751 unmarked graves at the former Marieval Indian Residence School east of Regina, Saskatchewan, weeks after discovering what are believed to be the remains of 215 children in Kamloops. BC

The Squamish Nation in the Vancouver area was set to make an announcement Tuesday about the former St. Paul Indian Residential School.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to call elections soon and his government record on indigenous reconciliation is set to be a major issue.

Late last month, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh met with local leaders at the site of the former Kamloops Indian School and demanded that Trudeau fulfill his six-year promise to fulfill all 94 Truth Commission calls for action. and Reconciliation.