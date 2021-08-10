TB or not TB? Why Geronimo alpaca has divided experts | Bovine tuberculosis

Geronimo alpaca with long neck, clean head and supposedly a little rage, may seem an impossible cause.

However, the future of the eight-year-old camel has divided experts, who have sparked some tabloids outraged rage, and provoked campaigns known as alpaca angels to march through London.

Their anger is aimed at the decision that he should stop because he has tested twice as positive for bovine tuberculosis.

They want him saved.

Others insist there is there is no choice his time is up.

It’s a story that would be easy to dismiss as a key element of the season, but there are important issues behind the titles.

According to government figures, 28,356 animals were slaughtered due to a tuberculosis incident in England in the 12 months to March 2021, with 205 camels killed in 2020.

Neither has gained the same attention as Geronimo TB controversies had previously focused on destroying badgers to prevent the spread of the disease, a practice some scientists have criticized but agricultural unions have said is necessary.

But Geronimo’s fate has illuminated a pathogen that experts say is one of the biggest animal health threats to the UK, costing taxpayers around milion 100 million each year.

Bovine TB is caused by bacteria Mycobacterium bovis, and can occur in a variety of species, including badger and camelids such as alpacas. A zoonotic disease, it can also be transmitted to humans, although in the UK this is now rare thanks to measures including pasteurization of milk and mandatory testing of livestock herd tuberculin, along with the destruction of infected animals.

Although the risk to humans is currently very low, this is because all of these controls are in place, said Prof Rosie Woodroffe at the London Zoological Society, which is an expert on badgers and TB. By the 1930s, tens of thousands of people died each year from bovine tuberculosis, and at that time about 40% of the cattle had the disease, and the milk was not pasteurized.

As the prevalence of bovine tuberculosis declined until the late 1970s, it subsequently stalled before growing. We now have TB spreading again, especially on the west side of England and South Wales, said Malcolm Bennett, a professor of zoonotic and developing diseases at the University of Nottingham.

Disease testing varies between species. For animals the situation is more like the skin test for tuberculosis in humans: proteins cleared of bovine tuberculosis are injected into the cow’s neck.

If a lump appears, this is an indication of infection.

But because some other mycobacteria, which are not of such a concern, may also result in a reaction, the cow may also be injected with protein from these.

The two reactions are compared verbatim by measuring the swelling of the skin at the injection sites and if the difference is above a threshold, the animal declares positive [for bovine TB], said Prof Rowland Kao, an epidemiologist at the University of Edinburgh, who is a member of the Defras Science Advisory Council and the bovine tuberculosis partnership.

These tests are generally of poor sensitivity [they] lack very positive but high specificity, Kao added. In other words, they rarely say a negative is positive.

If the test is positive, those cattle are killed.

However, as Kao points out, most of the test data is on cows although there are some on camels.

Professor Ian Jones, from the University of Reading, said the test was not perfect. There is a question mark as to how big it is necessary to evaluate it as a certain positive, which has led to the development of several alternatives, he said.

According to Bennett, the skin test does not work well on camels, deer or bald eagles.

Antibody tests are used instead.

But since antibodies do not reach high levels until the disease progresses, the animal can first be given a dose of bovine tuberculosis protein 10-30 days before the test, which will amplify antibody levels provided an immune response is provided. already exist as a result of an infection.

Jones said there were questions about accuracy and how applicable such tests were between species.

However, in the case of Geronimos the Enferplex antibody test was used. According to Defra, this has been developed and proven specifically for alpacas with the possibility of a false positive result of only 0.34%.

Defra notes that Geronimo was twice tested positive using this approach. Geronimo tested positive and had antibodies to four different types of tuberculosis antigens in response to the tuberculosis bacterium, Defra said.

One issue with Geronimo, Bennett said, was that it appeared the alpaca had been given skin tests in 2017 before arriving in the UK and performing antibody tests.

[Some would argue] there is a big difference between giving a tuberculin dose [TB proteins] and then looking for antibodies to improve sensitivity, and giving three or four doses and then getting an antibody response, he said.

However Defra has denied this. Tuberculin injection does not elicit a false-positive antibody response in animals that are not primarily exposed to the BTB bacterium, they say, noting that tuberculin does not accumulate in animals and that uninfected animals will not have antibodies. to bovine tuberculosis. with

Basically the fact is that bovine tuberculosis is controlled at a population level and, as Jones notes, the premise is to err on the side of care and destroy an animal even if a positive test is borderline.

This becomes even more difficult and exciting when you are dealing with individual animals and your policy involves destruction, Bennett said. Of course vaccination would be much better and that is coming.