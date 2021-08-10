International
Ontario sees 321 new COVID-19 cases as long-term care homes seek vaccine mandate for health workers
Ontario reported 321 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the organization representing most of the long-term care homes in the province called on the government to order vaccines for healthcare workers across the premises.
In a statement, the Ontario Long-Term Care Association said a provincial mandate would be the most effective way to curb the threat posed by the highly infectious delta variant.
“A clear policy from the Ontario government will create sustainability in all long-term care homes, hospitals, home care and other health care services by providing tranquility for residents, patients, staff and their families throughout the province.” said Donna Duncan, CEO of the association.
The Ontario Medical Association and the Ontario Registered Nurses Association have also made similar appeals to the government.
In her statement, Duncan also called on the province and its “relevant scientific partners” to explore the possibility of reinforcing shocks to residents, staff and essential caregivers ahead of a fourth wave of disease outbreaks.
The province currently requires staff in long-term care homes to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status, and those who are not vaccinated for non-medical reasons should undergo education on the importance of immunization.
But Prime Minister Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott have refused to order vaccines in any environment.
However, Ford has spoken out in support of a Toronto hospital network policy that unvaccinated personnel and those who will not disclose their vaccination status should take a COVID-19 test before coming to work.
At a news conference Tuesday, Elliott said there is a “mix of views” on mandatory vaccinations for healthcare workers, despite three major health organizations coming out publicly in favor of the practice.
“We are not forcing vaccines on anyone, although we do encourage people to get the vaccine,” Elliott said.
New data on vaccination status of cases, hospitalizations
Meanwhile, Elliott and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore urged the Ontarianst to focus less on the daily count of COVID-19 cases and more on hospitalization and ICU hospitalization.
The Ministry of Health has reorganized its daily reporting page and added new metrics, comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated cases and hospitalizations.
In particular, given how and when the available new data is collected, it will not necessarily correspond to the figures reported in the province’s epidemiological update, the ministry warned.
Moore wrote in a Toronto Star published today that the growing number of cases will not make the same sense now as during previous waves, due to high levels of vaccinations.
He said progressive infections in fully vaccinated people tend to be milder.
LOOK | Ontario chief doctor talks about vaccine passports:
Tariffs will rise in the fall, Moore told a news conference Tuesday, but he added that this “is not a cause for panic”.
“Our case rates will fluctuate over time,” he said.
Moore urged people who are not vaccinated to “grow up” as provincial data show that unvaccinated people are eight times more likely to get the virus than people who have had their strokes, he said.
“It is never too late to be immunized,” he said.
Elliott said Tuesday that “the vast majority” of cases in the province are found people who are not vaccinated.
Both Moore and Elliott were asked Tuesday about the possibility of creating vaccine passports in Ontario, but both said this is not something the province is considering.
The 7-day average reaches 300
Meanwhile, additional cases of COVID-19 reported today brought the seven-day average to 301, the first time it has exceeded 300 in more than six weeks.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures fromDaily provincial update of the Ministry of Health:
The tests are over: 16,479.
Nationwide test positivity rate: 1.7 percent.
Active cases: 2,494.
Patients in ICU with COVID-related diseases:109, me72 need a fan to breathe.
Dead: Two, bringing the official number to 9,407.
vaccination: 48,278 doses were administered on Monday. Approximately 72 percent of those aged 12 and over have had both strokes.
