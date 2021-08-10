Chinese court upholds Canadian death sentence as Huawei CFO fights extradition

The death sentence comes after the Huawei executor was arrested in Canada

BEIJING / OTTAWA, Aug 10 (Reuters) – A Chinese court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence of a Canadian man for drug smuggling, upholding the sentence from Ottawa, a day before another court announced the verdict in the case of a Canadian accused of espionage.

The lawsuits for the two Canadians come as lawyers in Canada representing the banned chief financial officer of Chinese telecom giant Huawei (HWT.UL) make a final push to persuade a court there not to extradite him to the United States. Read more

Meng Wanzhou’s hearing is in the final stretch before a Canadian judge makes a recommendation to stay or continue with her extradition. A decision is expected in the fall.

Robert Schellenberg was arrested in China in 2014 for suspected drug smuggling and sentenced in 2018. He was initially sentenced to 15 years in prison, but was later sentenced to death by a court in Dalian in January 2019 – a month after Meng was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on a warrant from the United States.

The Supreme Court in the northeastern Chinese province of Liaoning heard Schellenberg’s appeal against the death penalty in May last year and upheld the verdict on Tuesday.

“Canada strongly condemns China’s decision to uphold the death penalty,” Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said in a statement. “We have consistently expressed to China our strong opposition to this cruel and inhuman punishment.”

Meng was accused of defrauding HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L) over Huawei’s business relationship in Iran, causing the bank to violate US sanctions against Tehran.

Meng, who has pleaded not guilty, has been fighting for her extradition from Vancouver. Her parole conditions mean she can leave her apartment during the day and evening under supervision, but must stay home overnight.

Canadian Ambassador to China Dominic Barton told reporters that the proceedings against Canadian citizens were not a coincidence.

Barton said a court in the northeastern city of Dandong is expected to announce a verdict on businessman Michael Spavor as early as Wednesday. Read more

The flags of Canada and China are set for the first China-Canada strategic economic and financial dialogue in Beijing, China, November 12, 2018. REUTERS / Jason Lee / Pool Read more

Spavor and former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig were arrested in China a few days after Meng’s arrest. Spavor was charged with espionage in June last year and went on trial in March. Kovrig’s trial also took place in March. Judgments have not yet been reported.

The Spavor and Kovrig cases could become an issue in the Canadian federal election that Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to call in the coming days.

Erin O’Toole, leader of the opposition Conservative Party, says the Liberals are not tough enough on China. He told reporters on Tuesday that Beijing “was planning to take the life of a Canadian for political reasons” and suggested that athletes boycott the Winter Olympics in China next year.

Ottawa accused Beijing of involvement in “hostage diplomacy” in an attempt to free Meng. China has rejected the suggestion that the cases are related while warning of unspecified consequences if Meng is not released.

“Schellenberg’s case is of a completely different nature from Meng’s case. Those who link the two together have secret motives,” a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

Chinese courts have a sentence rate of more than 99%.

Some observers have said that the possible sentences of Spavor and Kovrig could eventually facilitate a deal in which they are released and sent back to Canada.

Since Meng’s arrest, China has sentenced at least three Canadians of Chinese descent to death for drug offenses.

On Tuesday, Canadian government prosecutors dismissed claims by Meng’s lawyers that alleged abuses of the process by Canadian and US authorities throughout her case should be taken together to guarantee a ban on her extradition.

No significant misconduct occurred, prosecutor Robert Frater argued, adding that reviewing each alleged abuse individually would allow the court to decide whether other remedies for each would be sufficient.

Meng hearings are scheduled to end by August 20th

