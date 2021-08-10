Agenda for XIX International Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Workshop Announced | tidings





CHICAGO, 10 August 2021 / PRNewswire / -The International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL), professionally organized by Bio Ascend, will take place virtually, September 17-20, 2021. The conference will be attended by 41 experts in the field of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), the most common type of adult leukemia. Presentations will be available on request starting September 9; the experts will share the main points of the presentation and participate in debates and question and answer sessions during the live virtual sessions during the conference. Key Presentation Advances in CLL: Is It Time to Talk The Cure Will Be Held by the Professor Michael Hallek, MD, PhD, on September 20th. This biennial international conference will focus on the following key topics: CLL pathogenesis, approach considerations and treatment options, and rationally designed therapies on the horizon. Topics include disease evolution, first-line therapies, clinical trials and immunotherapy, and real-world data on patient experiences. The full agenda can be found here. “While the conference will be virtual this year, we nevertheless look forward to provocative discussions and information on the latest research and developments related to the treatment of CLL patients,” said conference chair Tadeusz Robak, MD PhD. Keynote speaker, Professor. Hallek, is the director of the Center for Integrated Oncology, the university’s comprehensive comprehensive cancer center. Cologne and the University of Bonn, and Professor of Medicine, Director and Head of the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Cologne. In addition to delivering the keynote address, he will lead the session on Looking to the Future of CLL and iwCLL, with Professor Peter Hillmen, MB, ChB, PhD, Professor at the University of Leeds. Professor Hillmen also chairs the session on Prediction and Prediction in the Roman Drug Era, and co-chairs the session on Real-World Data and Patient Experiences, with Dr. John Seymour, MD; Professor Hillmen will also take part in panel discussions and roundtables. Also open for registration is the Young Investigators Meeting (YIM), which gives graduate or medical school students working toward a career in hematology or oncology research the opportunity to network and learn about advances and research. in the field of CLL. Please note that YIM will now take place on September 13 and is open to physicians or scientists currently in a residency, scholarship or doctoral training program, or who have been in such a program in the last ten years. Registration for both full conference and YIM can be completed here. About Bio Ascend: Bio Ascend is an independent medical education company committed to supporting healthcare providers in their efforts to translate innovative science into clinical practice. The Bio Ascend team has in-depth oncology and hematology expertise with a proven ability to distill complex scientific ideas into their core components, as well as extensive experience in planning, executing and evaluating meaningful education for clinicians. About iwCLL The International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL) is a biennial meeting focused solely on advancing the understanding and treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and related lymphoproliferative disorders. Founded in 1979, iwCLL is now the largest international meeting dedicated to advancing the most advanced and innovative concepts from laboratory research to clinical pathology and treatment of these blood cancers. The biennial meeting aims to provide a forum that promotes the exchange of information and encourages collaboration between leaders and international scientists interested in CLL and lymphoproliferative disorders in one country for four days each year. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agenda-announced-for-the-xix-international-workshop-on-chronic-lymphocytic-leukemia-301352534.html SOURCES Bio Ascend

