Flash Global achieves key ISO re-certification amid global pandemic | National News





MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ, 10 August 2021 / PRNewswire / -Flash Global, the world’s leading authority on supply chain solutions worldwide, announces that it has received certification and met the international standard specifying the requirements for their quality management system (QMS) . Flash Global uses the standard (ISO 9001: 2015) to demonstrate their ability to consistently provide products and services that meet and exceed customer and regulatory requirements. ISO 9001: 2015 sets the criteria for a quality management system and is the only standard in the ISO family that can be certified. This standard is based on a number of principles of the quality management system, including: A strong focus on the client

Engaged leadership

Process approach

Continuous improvement “At Flash Global, we are all committed to serving our customers and ensuring that their business requirements are met with extreme conviction and a controlled sense of urgency,” he said. Sam Mikles, president and CEO of Flash Global. “This certification underlines the commitment we have to our valued customers to always perform at the highest levels of quality, consistency and predictability in all the services we provide. The audit, conducted by SGS, took place at various Flash Global facilities, and did not result in major or minor inconsistencies in any of the audit areas. The audit focused on the following areas: quality

Quality management system and relevant documentation

Global Command Center in Mountain lakes

Distribution Centers in Mountain lakes Inventory control

Inventory control Information Technology (IT)

Global Partner Management

Global Trade Compliance “Flash Global has demonstrated its commitment to world-class quality management by implementing and being certified according to the ISO 9001: 2015 standard. They have joined a number of elite organizations around the world who have achieved the certification of this quality standard of globally recognized, “he said Randy Daugharthy, director of the registrar program at the Registrar of the Performance Review Institute. “PRI Recorder is proud to partner with Flash Global in this achievement and looks forward to the continued support of their quality excellence objective.” About Flash Global Headquartered in New Jersey, Flash Global designs and implements end – to – end service supply chain strategies for rapidly expanding companies, including many of the world ‘s highest tech companies. Flash creates locally nourished solutions nationwide, enabling companies to scale efficiently in countries around the world. Companies utilize regional and in-country expertise across the global Flash infrastructure of global service centers, a global command center, distribution center and stock locations to move products across international borders and serve their bases of customers. To learn more about Flash Global, visithttp://www.flashglobal.com. About the PRI Recorder Since 1995, the Registrar of the Performance Review Institute, a registrar of management systems, has helped a host of organizations achieve and realize their true potential through the development of management systems and the certification of quality systems. As a member of SAE International, PRI Registrar is a non-profit, uniquely motivated organization with a mission and commitment to raise the bar in every industry it serves. To learn more information, visit www.priregistrar.orgor contact the PRI Registrar at [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flash-global-attains-key-iso-re-certification-amidst-global-pandemic-301352384.html SOURCE Flash Global

