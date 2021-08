ONE Sotheby’s International Real Estate Gains Harding Realty Market Leader | tidings

MIAMI, 10 August 2021 / PRNewswire / – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, the leading luxury broker together And Florida East Coast, announces the addition of boutique real estate broker Harding Realty to its growing team. The acquisition strengthens the firm’s strength in surface/Port Harbor market and surrounding areas, and includes the addition of the company’s iconic office on Harding Avenue. “Harding Realty has been a market leader for over four decades and we are delighted to welcome their team to our family,” said Daniel de la Vega, President and ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. “We look forward to adding value to their agents through the power of SNEby’s exceptional brand, our superior marketing tools and network of high-level professionals who are unmatched in the world of luxury real estate.” Founded in 1978 by the sisters Marta Waserstein AND Anita Bigelman, Harding Realty is a true key element and market leader across neighborhoods, incl Port Harbor, Bay Harbor, Golden Beach, surface, Brickell and Miami beach. Mediation quickly became a powerhouse known for its expertise in their field with a family-style approach, personalized service and a strong focus on international buyers and new developments. The firm exclusively represented some of the area’s most renowned developers and sold buildings including The Majestic, The Palace, The Wave, Bellini, St Tropez and Brickell Ten. With annual sales over $ 100 million, the long success of mediation involves breaking record deals in Golden Beach AND Port Harbor. “We were approached by numerous big name agents, but only when we met with ONE Sotheby’s did we decide that this transition was the perfect fit,” he said. Marta Waserstein, co-founder of Harding Realty. “It was important for us to connect with a company that has the same core values ​​and family touches as our office.” “The recognition and achievement of the ONE Sotheby’s brand in international and domestic markets is different from any other,” added the co-founder of Harding Realty Anita Bigelman. “Mayi and Daniel have managed to build a brand with a local footprint as strong as its global presence, and a culture that makes you feel like a family, which is extremely rare.” As part of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty’s aggressive growth strategy aimed at attracting the industry’s top talent, the brokerage will enter the board of 34 Harding Realty agents in their network of more than 1,000 real estate professionals. The addition of Harding Realty is the firm’s last six acquisitions and brings the total number of brokerage offices to 21 locations from Miami to Cocoa Village. www.onesothebysrealty.com View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-sothebys-international-realty-acquires-market-leader-harding-realty-301352435.html SOURCE A Sothebys International Realty

