How Dozens of Misinformation benefit from COVID misinformation

Have you ever heard wild claims about COVID vaccines and wondered where they came from? Or have you ever wondered how the same people who claim that we do not know enough about the effects of vaccines ”also claim with confidence that they cause everything from infertility to magnetism to bodily infiltration from 5G networks?

If so, you are in luck. The Digital Hate Countermeasures Center (CCDH) has created a profile of what it calls the Misinformation Dezen, a deceptive gallery of misinformation beneficiaries by COVID. According to CCDH, Dozen are responsible for spreading 65% of misinformation about COVID and COVID vaccines online.

Publication Business Insider conducted its own exhibitions of a prominent member of the Misinformation Department, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny. Dr. Tenpenny is an osteopath and has no expertise in infectious diseases or epidemiology. This has not stopped him from being a vocal anti-vaxer long before COVID-19. Nor has it prevented him from taking advantage of the misrepresentation of himself as an expert and the misinterpretation of science.

Selection of cherries up to the bank

The case of Dr. Tenpennys is a particularly secretive case. In her frequent appearances in courtrooms, online broadcasts and even state houses (all earning huge fees for her), she brings out a kind of house charm. Her status as a doctor also gives her a well-deserved useless authority on the topics she talks about. This is because her training makes her extremely adept at getting cherry quotes from peer-reviewed papers by current scientists that fit the story she is selling.

Inside discovered numerous examples of Tenpenny by misleading citations of scientific works out of context. In one example, she cites a quote from a letter from Australian Professor Lidia Morawska, implying that social distancing is ineffective in a pandemic. Prof. Morawska told Inside that her argument was in fact that the standard 6-ft distance was outdated and needed to be revised. So if Tenpenny has ever read Morawska’s letter completely, she either did not fully understand it or misinterpreted Morawska’s conclusions.

But this is far from an isolated example.

Professor Raymond Tellier, a microbiologist at McGill University specializing in coronaviruses, pandemics and medical microbiology, reviewed a document produced by Tenpenny, entitled “20 Harm Mechanisms,” about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tellier refuted Tenpennys’ misleading claims about proteins, mRNA, human DNA, adenoviruses, and point-by-point anaphylaxis. Tellier summed up his findings by saying, “To paraphrase Luke Skywalker: ‘Amazing. Almost everything she said is wrong.'” He continued, “it is quite clear that [Dr. Tenpenny] does not understand (or misrepresent) the articles you are reading and is unable to evaluate them correctly.

Tenpenny easily packs its misinformation into a set of four COVID-19 training courses, priced at $ 79 per module (but currently down to $ 24.95). But that’s just the nightmare of Tenpennys’ misinformed money train. CCDH estimates that Tenpenny won on $ 353,925 from a single webinar entitled “How Covid-19 injections can make you sick … even kill you”. As a side concert, Tenpenny charges large fees as an expert witness in medical malpractice lawsuits.

But how do the Jews understand this?

In addition to selling answers to questions that everyone is asking about vaccines, Dr. Tenpenny also implies that she has answers to questions that no one asked. One of those questions is, Are vaccines part of a Jewish conspiracy?

Dr. Tenpenny has made numerous social media posts about George Soros and the Rothschilds, signifying a belief in a worldwide Jewish conspiracy for world domination. (Having some Jewish backgrounds myself, I am angry that I am never invited to those meetings of world domination).

Social media Dr. The Tenpennys have also shared posts denying the Holocaust, and claiming (wrongly) that all Big Pharma companies are owned by Jews.

Whether or not Dr. Tenpenny actually believes any of these is anyone’s guess. It’s just as likely that these posts, and the controversy they create, are a marketing ploy. In other words, they are a way to attract attention from an audience that she believes will be more acceptable to the snake oil she is selling.

After all

Through conventional social media, Dr. Tenpenny has only about 115,000 followers. But among her appearances on various podcasts, including Alex Jones Infowars, Dr. Tenpenny has amassed more than 1.5 million broadcast views.

And those views translate into dollars – many of them.

According to the Executive Director of CCDH, Imran Ahmed, with Tenpenny and the whole Misinformation Disguise, for all their feigned sincerity, their main driver is profit. “There is no true self” with them, says Ahmed. “There is no end beyond the end.”

Several CCDH researchers infiltrated a meeting of the National Vaccine Information Center. NVIC is an organization committed to spreading “false and unfounded claims about vaccination,” according to NewsGuard.

At the meeting, prominent antivaccines, including Tenpenny, were putting their heads together to decide how best to take advantage of the COVID panic. Ahmed describes them as “filled with joy when COVID presents them with market growth”.

But wait, there is so much more…

Uses of Dr. Tenpennys are too diverse and numerous to list in detail here, but they are worth reading. And it is important to remember, it is only 1/12 of the Misinformation Match.

If you want to learn more about Dr. Tenpenny, follow this link.

If you want to dive into the dozens of Misinformation, you can view the CCDH report here.

For more on how anti-vaxxers bring in millions of dollars each year, you can read “Pandemic Beneficiaries” by clicking here.

China has evacuated 150,000 from the path of the elephant herd

Seventeen months ago, a herd of 14 elephants left their nature reserve in China’s Yunnan province and embarked on a journey of over 300 kilometers. No one knows for sure why the animals left the reserve security. Some believe that an inexperienced package leader may have led them astray, or that the herd just decided to find a new habitat.

The pachyderms pilgrimage has captured the imagination of Chinese and international observers who have monitored their progress through drone, mobile phone and surveillance footage. But while it was fascinating, the elephant expedition to anything has also brought them into conflict with some people. Wandering through fields, villages, and even cities, elephants have consumed millions of dollars worth of antiquities and even damaged several buildings. As the animals advanced, Chinese officials temporarily evacuated about 150,000 people from nearby population centers to ensure the animals were not harmed.

Now, their adventure seems to be ending as mysteriously as it began. Elephants have recently decided to return to their nature reserve in Yunnan. China has only about 300 Asian elephants left in the wild, most of them in Yunnan.

