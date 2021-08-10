



The line to go from International Falls to Fort Frances, Ontario, was several miles long early in the morning on the first day that U.S. residents vaccinated with COVID-19 could enter the country for non-essential travel as early as March 2020. Hundreds of cars and trucks, many towing boats in trailers, waited for more than eight hours to enter Canada. The Canadian Border Services Agency estimated that it may take 10-40 minutes to clear each vehicle through customs with border officers who strictly enforce documentation and vaccination requirements to have the proper documentation and new ArriveCan application documentation for entry at the border. On Monday morning, Tricia Heibel, president of the Falls International Chamber of Commerce, which has an office on the road that leads across the Rainy River to Fort Frances, said the pig had never seen anything like it before. I spoke to a couple outside my office who had been in line since 3:15 a.m., Heibel said Monday morning. It was midnight and the couple still had another wait of two hours before them. But by Monday evening, Heibel reported that the lineup had returned to a more normal, pre-pandemic level. The Canadian Border Services Agency website did not officially report significant delays in Fort Frances after reporting a seven-hour wait on Monday. BEFORE: Several Canadian resorts reported on Facebook on Monday that their first American guests began arriving in the middle of the night after the border opened at 11pm on Sunday in the Central Time Zone. For many of the resorts that did not open in the winter months it was their first customers to pay since October 2019. Meanwhile, the section of U.S. Highway 53 that crosses and ends at Falls International is being built this summer, leading to some traffic noise in the border town. Heibel said International Waterfalls and neighboring lakes, including Voyageurs National Park, have been extremely busy over the past two summers with vacationers filling camps and lodges, many of whom could not make their usual trips to Canada. Now, Heibel expects an even busier month with tight demands from cabin owners and vacationers going across the border. It will certainly be the peak of summer traffic now in the fall, she said.

