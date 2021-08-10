SkyWest orders 16 more Embraer E175s





US regional airline SkyWest has placed a strong order for the 16 Embraer E175 to operate under its partnership with Delta Air Lines, the companies revealed late Monday. Embraer plans to deliver the first 76-seater, three-class Delta aircraft in mid-2022 and accept the entire split by the end of the year. The Brazilian manufacturer sets the contract value at $ 798.4 million. SkyWest plans to replace 16 of the Bombardier CRJ900 it owns or has financed with new E175s. Now flying under SkyWest’s Delta contract, the CRJ900 carries expiration dates ranging from the second half of 2022 to early 2023. The airline added that it is assessing the effect of the CRJ900 relocation, including a possible depreciation charge without para. The largest E175 operator in the world, SkyWest will see the size of its fleet of 76-seater aircraft increase to 240 with the delivery of new aircraft. For Embraer, the order corroborates claims that the E175 continues to attract market interest despite the future availability of the P17 and E175 powered by the Pratt & Whitney GTF. US major airline pilot clause agreements prohibit the smaller E2 from flying with regional partners because the maximum weight of aircraft take-off exceeds contractual limits, thus creating continued demand for the previous generation E175 in the US “The E175 is the backbone of the North American regional market, and as the industry begins to emerge from the pandemic, we are seeing a growing long-term demand for aircraft authorized to provide profitable domestic connections,” Embraer, sales and marketing vp, told America Mark Neely. “The E175 has been a lifeline for carriers as they are perfectly suited to rebuild itineraries, increase frequencies and add additional capacity to meet growing domestic demand.”

