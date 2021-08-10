International
10 world records broken in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina had its first European residence, the first public library and the first public museum in the country.
From chili peppers to iced tea to golf carts, South Carolinaers like to be trackers of useful – and strange – things.
While the first most recent states are not so innovative, they still ended up in genuine record books.
Here are 10 world records that have been broken in South Carolina, according to Guinness World Records:
- The most expensive crab cake
Posted by: Lazarius Leysath Walker
Ku: Colombia
When: June 13, 2019
Walker ate the $ 310 platinum crab cake at The Twist in Colombia. What can you get for this? The cake is composed of black truffle, platinum leaves, platinum powder, crab meat, crab meat, butter and herb.
- The fastest golf cart (prototype)
Posted by: Robby Steen
Ku: Hartsville
When: October 31, 2014
Devoted devout! The world record was stolen by Bandit, a vehicle made by Plum Quick Motors. The golf cart reached 118.76 mph when headed to Darlington Dragway, breaking an earlier record that had also been set by Plum Quick Motors.
- The biggest iced tea
Set by: City of Summerville
Ku: Summerville
When: June 10, 2016
Prepare yourself – if you want to break this record, you will need more than 210 kg of loose leaf tea and more than 1,700 bs of sugar. The tea was a total of 2,524 gallons, and required several hundred pounds of ice in order to bring it to the required 45 degrees required to claim the record.
- The hottest chili pepper
Posted by: PuckerButt Pepper Company, Ed Currie
Ku: Fort Mill
When: 11 August 2017
You better love it hot because PuckerButt Pepper Company has brought the heat. The Smokin Eds Carolina Reaper increased by Ed Currie and rated at 1,641,183 Scoville Heat Units.
- The largest towel sculpture
Posted by: Daz Pepper
By: Hilton Head Island
When: January 22, 2020
And you thought the elephant towel animal on your cruise was impressive. Pepper, who is the director of a house cleaning department, worked with his colleagues to find a new way to fold towels, which led to creating a massive turtle. Fabric reptile measured at 1,533 meters by 4,033 meters by 3,658 meters.
- The longest line of garden flamingos
Set by: Fripp Island Resort, Pledge the Pink
Where: St. Helena
When: October 12, 2019
Birds of a Feather break world records together. The resort hosts Pledge the Pink, a three-day, three-island, 30-kilometer walk each year as a way to raise breast cancer awareness. In 2019, the event included collecting 3,753 garden flamingos.
- The largest toast collection
Posted by: Kenneth Huggins
Ku: Colombia
When: July 31, 2012
Huggins Stores his collection of 1,284 toasts in a specially built house. He has been collecting since 1995, and is part of the Toasters Association, which hosts its convention every year at his home. Huggins also collects phonographs, radios and cars.
- The first white ligers
Set by: Odin, Sampson, Yeti and Apollo
By: Myrtle Beach
When: December 2013
Saraswati, a white Bengal tiger in Myrtle Beach Safari Park, gave birth to Odin, Sampson, Yeti and Apollo, the first worlds confirmed white leeches – a hybrid of a lion and a tiger. Both Saraswati and the father of the cubs, a white African lion named Ivory, carry a recessive mutant gene called leukemia, which gives felines their snowy appearance.
- Carolina Sharg’s biggest dance
Posted by: Stranders Association, Sharga Carolina Club Association
Ku: North Myrtle Beach
When: September 24, 2011
The world record was broken by 744 dancers during an event at Myrtle Beach North Water and Fitness Center. The band danced to Something Smooth, by Rick Strickland, entering the Carolina-style record books.
- Most bow ties are connected at the same time
Set by: University of South Carolina Dance Marathon
Ku: Colombia
When: February 9, 2014
Lucky Levinson, who co-owns Brittons of Columbia, led 823 people connect the bow connectors simultaneously.
