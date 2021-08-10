10 world records broken in South Carolina





MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina had its first European residence, the first public library and the first public museum in the country. From chili peppers to iced tea to golf carts, South Carolinaers like to be trackers of useful – and strange – things. While the first most recent states are not so innovative, they still ended up in genuine record books. Here are 10 world records that have been broken in South Carolina, according to Guinness World Records: The most expensive crab cake Posted by: Lazarius Leysath Walker Ku: Colombia When: June 13, 2019 Walker ate the $ 310 platinum crab cake at The Twist in Colombia. What can you get for this? The cake is composed of black truffle, platinum leaves, platinum powder, crab meat, crab meat, butter and herb. The fastest golf cart (prototype) Posted by: Robby Steen Ku: Hartsville When: October 31, 2014 Devoted devout! The world record was stolen by Bandit, a vehicle made by Plum Quick Motors. The golf cart reached 118.76 mph when headed to Darlington Dragway, breaking an earlier record that had also been set by Plum Quick Motors. 10 venomous creatures that can be found in South Carolina

The biggest iced tea Set by: City of Summerville Ku: Summerville When: June 10, 2016 Prepare yourself – if you want to break this record, you will need more than 210 kg of loose leaf tea and more than 1,700 bs of sugar. The tea was a total of 2,524 gallons, and required several hundred pounds of ice in order to bring it to the required 45 degrees required to claim the record. Open Carriage in South Carolina: What You Need to Know About the New Law

The hottest chili pepper Posted by: PuckerButt Pepper Company, Ed Currie Ku: Fort Mill When: 11 August 2017 You better love it hot because PuckerButt Pepper Company has brought the heat. The Smokin Eds Carolina Reaper increased by Ed Currie and rated at 1,641,183 Scoville Heat Units. The largest towel sculpture Posted by: Daz Pepper By: Hilton Head Island When: January 22, 2020 And you thought the elephant towel animal on your cruise was impressive. Pepper, who is the director of a house cleaning department, worked with his colleagues to find a new way to fold towels, which led to creating a massive turtle. Fabric reptile measured at 1,533 meters by 4,033 meters by 3,658 meters. The longest line of garden flamingos Set by: Fripp Island Resort, Pledge the Pink Where: St. Helena When: October 12, 2019 Birds of a Feather break world records together. The resort hosts Pledge the Pink, a three-day, three-island, 30-kilometer walk each year as a way to raise breast cancer awareness. In 2019, the event included collecting 3,753 garden flamingos. The largest toast collection Posted by: Kenneth Huggins Ku: Colombia When: July 31, 2012 Huggins Stores his collection of 1,284 toasts in a specially built house. He has been collecting since 1995, and is part of the Toasters Association, which hosts its convention every year at his home. Huggins also collects phonographs, radios and cars. The first white ligers Set by: Odin, Sampson, Yeti and Apollo By: Myrtle Beach When: December 2013 Saraswati, a white Bengal tiger in Myrtle Beach Safari Park, gave birth to Odin, Sampson, Yeti and Apollo, the first worlds confirmed white leeches – a hybrid of a lion and a tiger. Both Saraswati and the father of the cubs, a white African lion named Ivory, carry a recessive mutant gene called leukemia, which gives felines their snowy appearance. Carolina Sharg’s biggest dance Posted by: Stranders Association, Sharga Carolina Club Association Ku: North Myrtle Beach When: September 24, 2011 The world record was broken by 744 dancers during an event at Myrtle Beach North Water and Fitness Center. The band danced to Something Smooth, by Rick Strickland, entering the Carolina-style record books. Most bow ties are connected at the same time Set by: University of South Carolina Dance Marathon Ku: Colombia When: February 9, 2014 Lucky Levinson, who co-owns Brittons of Columbia, led 823 people connect the bow connectors simultaneously.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.counton2.com/news/south-carolina-news/10-world-records-broken-in-south-carolina/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos