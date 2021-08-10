Duckworth calls for closer ties with Taiwan, more US vaccine diplomacy

The Taiwan Strait is a major trade route and is just as important as the Malacca Strait, between the Malaysian Peninsula and the Indonesian island of Sumatra, for the free flow of trade in the Indo-Pacific, a key member of the Senate Services Committee. The gunman said Tuesday.

Senator Tammy Duckworth, (D-Ill.) Said Indo-Pacific nations welcome the transit of the US Navy Strait through the Taiwan Strait and through the disputed territory in the South China Sea.

Simply being a presence in the region is necessary when the Chinese are using its fishing fleet to claim extra-territorial claims, she said.

PRC [Peoples Republic of China] is doing everything to undermine the democracy that is Taiwan, to the point of threatening countries with economic retaliation if they send vaccines to the island that China considers a renegade province. The senator called China’s actions a blockade of Taiwan.

Duckworth added that most Americans are unaware that Taiwan sent personal protective equipment and fans to the United States in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in that country.

Vaccine diplomacy [by the United States] is very welcome, not only in Taiwan, which will receive 4 million doses.

The people of Taiwan needed to know that the U.S. would not abandon them, and other nations needed to know that it had nothing to do with U.S. deliveries of vaccines to them, unlike China.

She called for a peace partnership between Taiwan and members of the US National Guard, as a critical tool to ensure they do not start over if China ever tries to invade the island.

A common relationship like Illinois with Poland in natural disaster response training to secure territory would benefit U.S. relations with Taiwan.

Duckworth, a veteran of the Iraq war and a retired member of the National Guard, added that the Partnership for Peace program has paid dividends to us for a small cost.

The program began in 1993 after the collapse of the Soviet Union and was designed to train the countries of the former Warsaw Pact on how the military operates in a democratic republic.

As for the deployment of US ground-based weapons in Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and other nations near China, Duckworth said, we need to engage with them in those kinds of discussions to thwart Beijing in the future. But the commitment goes beyond training and military base, she said. We certainly need more trade deals in the Indo-Pacific to oppose the use of Beijing’s economic power to take its diplomatic path and threatening military force, if that does not happen.

Duckworth said she believes the current Authority to Use Military Force, given after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States, is no longer valid. Calling for a new law, one that could cover Africa with the new link of terrorism, “she said.” Members of Congress need to take a deep breath, have that discussion and then vote.

As for the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Duckworth said the Afghan government have not increased after 20 years US security, economic and diplomatic assistance in stopping the Taliban.

She said the question is really what do American people want in Afghanistan now?

