Talks on a political solution between the Taliban and the Afghan government continueExBulletin

The Taliban have achieved rapid victories on the battlefield throughout Afghanistan. The Afghan government and security forces appear to be unable to stem the Taliban’s advance.

What can stop the Taliban from continuing their tears across Afghanistan? The US envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, will travel to Doha to try and work out a political solution between the Taliban and the Afghan government. Here is Jackie Northam of NPR.

JACKIE NORTHAM, BYLINE: There was little doubt that when the US military began its withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban would try to make profits across the country.

BENJAMIN FRIEDMAN: The speed of gains we have seen from the Taliban is astonishing.

NORTHAM: Benjamin Friedman is political director at Defense Priorities, a think tank in Washington.

FRIEDMAN: But the fact that the Afghan Security Forces are simply not very good should come as no surprise to anyone.

NORTHAM: Friedman says the U.S. spent nearly two decades and billions of dollars trying to build the Afghan Security Forces. Senior U.S. military officials regularly praised the training effort and predicted that Afghan forces would be able to keep the militants away. Friedman says they were wrong.

FRIEDMAN: It’s a kind of inevitable tragedy. And so I think if the United States had left in 10 years, if it had left 10 years ago, I think the results would have been almost the same. So the question has long been – how long do you want to support something that can not stand on its own?

NORTHAM: Violence is unlikely to hamper President Biden’s determination to end US involvement there. The administration is trying to reach a peace deal between the Afghan government and the Taliban. But Weeda Mehran at the University of Exeter says there was an expectation that the Biden administration would work more closely with all parties. But that did not happen.

WEEDA MEHRAN: The US strategy has been quite practical and the Biden administration has not met expectations in Afghanistan to handle the peace process in a more manageable way, lest it lead to so much bloodshed in Afghanistan.

NORTHAM: Part of the problem is that the Taliban are not seriously engaged in negotiations, says Brian Katulis, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress.

BRIAN KATULIS: I think the Taliban plan here was to achieve as much profit on the ground as possible. And then they have constantly said that they will negotiate and be at the table, but they are just trying to strengthen their hand.

NORTHAM: Katulis says diplomats from the US, the Afghan government, countries in the region and Russia will meet to discuss the Doha peace agreement today. He says some Taliban members are likely to show up, but he expects no progress.

KATULIS: The challenge with these meetings is that if what is being discussed detaches so much from the dynamics on the ground, then it ends up simply being an empty conversation. So the challenge here is that the ideal situation is for international diplomacy to be backed by some kind of security support.

NORTHAM: And, says Katulis, given that the US and NATO are withdrawing security support from the Afghan government, it will be more difficult to find a political solution.

Jackie Northam, NPR News, Washington.

