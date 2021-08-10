The drug cartel in Mexico threatens the news anchor for its group coverage





In the video posted Monday, a masked man claiming to be the leader of the New Generation Cartel Jalisco (CJNG), threatens to track down and “take” Milenio TV presenter Azucena Uresti for its cartel coverage. Urest regularly covers cartel violence and self-styled civilian militias formed to protect communities against organized crime on its nightly shows.

CNN could not independently verify the video.

In the video, six gunmen surround a masked man who claims to be the leader of the Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes cartel, also known as “El Mencho”. “As the leader of the New Generation Jalisco Cartel, I am addressing Milenio News directly,” the man reads aloud. “The only thing I tell you is that you have to be balanced, not lean on one side, not get confused with businesses that are not yours.” “I assure you that if you keep talking about me, Azucena Uresti, wherever you are, I will pick you up and make you eat your words, even if they accuse me of being a feminist because you do not know me,” he said. ai. On her main show on Milenio TV on Monday, speaker Azucena Uresti said she had entered the federal defense program after the threat, the purpose of which is unclear. She also thanked for all the support she said she had received after the video, adding: “Our work will always adhere to the truth and inform about the reality of a country like ours.” Uresti continued to give her support to all journalists threatened for their reporting, saying: “I also express, as has happened in other cases, my solidarity and support for the hundreds of colleagues who remain threatened or have had to leave their countries of origin, but who continue to show the value of information and the value of this profession ”. The Milenio Media Group issued a statement acknowledging that reporting on organized crime is a “risk, but that the Milenio Group” maintains an unwavering commitment to continue to do so in an impartial manner. “ She also offered support “to all our colleagues and Azuncena Uresti, honest and excellent journalists, in relation to the threats and slander to which they have been subjected”. Mexico’s Article 19 office, an organization that promotes freedom of speech, has recorded 141 murders of journalists in the country since 2000. Mexico also ranks 143rd out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders’ press freedom ranking. 2021. “Year after year, Mexico continues to be one of the most dangerous and deadly countries in the world for the media. Despite recent limited progress, it is sinking deeper and deeper into a spiral of violence and impunity,” Reporters wrote. Kufij. “Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador, the president of Mexico since December 2018, has not yet carried out the necessary reforms to curb this violence and impunity,” the organization also said. Lpez Obrador on Tuesday condemned the threatening video and expressed support for Urest. “I want to express my solidarity with journalist Azucena Uresti for the threat she received from one of the criminal organizations, I want to tell her that she has counted on us since I found out, communication has already been established with her,” he told the conference. his daily Lpez Obrador went on to say that journalists will be protected. “We will defend Azucena, and we must protect all Mexicans; it is our responsibility.” “Authority is no longer in the hands of the mafia, so I reiterate my solidarity with this journalist, Azucena Uresti, and all journalists who guarantee that our government will always protect those who perform this profession,” he added.

