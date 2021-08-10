Climate action in the Berejikilans is failing





Take the Dominic Perrottet Treasure, which again failed to include any mention of climate in his annual budget speech to Parliament. Yes, the Treasury signed a $ 500 million plan to promote electric vehicles and has provided support for renewable energy zones in states that promise to attract billions of dollars in investment to ensure solar and wind farms can fill the gap. electricity when coal plants are closed. But NSW is coming a long way back. In 2020, NSW was still behind Queensland among states in terms of the proportion of electricity sources from clean energy. Its 21 per cent share, which takes the giant Snowy Hydro scheme, compares to 27.7 per cent for Victoria, 59.7 per cent for South Australia and 99.2 per cent for Tasmania. Matt Kean, NSW Minister of Energy and Environment, during a visit to the Sapphire Wind Farm near the Urals. If we are really going to remove fossil gas in our factories and homes and electrify our transportation, the NSW renewable energy industry needs to expand massively and rapidly. Two other actions reveal how far we are from an entire government response to emissions. This week at the NSW Land and Environment Court, Fire survivors for climate action are taking over the State Authority for Environmental Protection to force the agency to start regulating greenhouse gases in what could be a historic case for other jurisdictions in the country. Loading The Office of Environmental Protection, acting for the survivors’ group, is arguing that the EPA’s legitimate duty is to develop policies and guidelines to ensure environmental protection. The agency has the power to issue licenses to control pollution, as well as set limits and prices for substances that are harmful to the environment, says EDO. EPA is a dental agency, and is in a unique position. There is no federal EPA and no independent federal agency has the same powers. And it seems the government is more than happy to ensure there is more emissions to fix by approving new coal mines and gas fields. Although the International Energy Agency and others have stated that such projects are incompatible with keeping global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees. Janet Walk, a spokeswoman for the Coalless Community in the Rylstone Region, is preparing for a long battle to prevent new coal mines flowing thousands of acres of land into her region near Mudgee. Her region, near the coal-fired areas of Ganguddy-Kelgoola, Hawkins and Rumker, had endured six years of drought and the mega Gospers Mountain fire that burned so much of the nearby Wollemi Desert area. Its farmers who are on the war front to protect against fleeing climate change, says Walk, a stake operator. If small powerless farmers like us stand up, what is so difficult? she adds. These politicians need to increase the backbone.

