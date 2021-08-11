Organizations, agencies discuss the reuse of Confucius International property | Local News

Representatives from Clinton City, the Clinton County Board of Supervisors, Victory Center, Gateway Area Community Center, YWCA, the St. Francis Sisters, and other organizations discussed Tuesday how they can use Confucius International property in 400 N.C. Bluff Blvd. to help the homeless, provide education, and increase job readiness.

Less than three months after Pangea School Board Member Brian Clem toldClinton Herald that the Confucius International Education Group is not ready to give up, community leaders met to discuss how it could use the organization’s empty campus.

“We listed it for sale about two weeks ago,” Clem said Tuesday. Investors were tired of losing money, he said.

Clem, a member of the Oregon House of Representatives, did not attend Tuesday’s meeting but said in an interview Tuesday afternoon that CIEG realtor Dennis Lauver of Howes and Jefferies was authorized to speak for the CIEG.

According to Clem, the St. Francis Sisters contacted the CIEG a year ago about the possibility of using the campus for housing for people in need. Because CIEG expected to have students on campus in the long run, it could not offer the buildings for use, Clem said.

But CIEG has not been able to return students to the Clinton campus, in part because of parental concerns about COVID and partly because of visa rules for public school students. The organization fell behind in property taxes.

Clem said in May that those unpaid taxes did not signal the end of Pangea and CIEG’s involvement in Clinton. CIEG still hoped to work with Clinton High School to educate international students, Clem said, although CIEG was in negotiations with Rivermont Collegiate in Bettendorf, not Clinton High School at the time.

“The options are still quite open. We have some parties that have made offers and expressed interest,” Clem said.

But the St. Francis Sisters and other community leaders in Clinton also expressed interest in the property and held a meeting Tuesday to assess interest in a collaborative project.

At least one potential buyer does not need all the space and can rent space to community service organizers, Clem said. The property will most likely change hands in the next six months to a year, he said.

Lingtao Kong, the founder and Chinese investor of CIEG still wants the school curriculum to work, Clem said. CIEG can find a buyer who will rent CIEG space when the students return.

“We are still recruiting,” Clem said. Kong is trying to persuade parents to send their children to the United States.

Currently, CIEG students are attending Rivermont Collegium in Bettendorf. It makes sense for students to live there rather than in Clinton “until we reach our number,” Clem said.

Tuesday’s meeting was facilitated by former state senator Rita Hart and Lauver.

A long-term partnership between Clinton County organizations and governments could alleviate some of the problems Clinton County faces, including homelessness and the lack of education needed to fill jobs in science, technology, engineering and math, Hart said.

Space for such a venture is available on the former Ashford campus. “That campus is close and dear to my heart,” Hart said.

Years ago, developers had a mission to put the campus to good use. Hart feels like they are back to where they started, she said.

When Ashford University left Clinton, a group of locals created the Clinton Catalyst to buy Blvd Bluff. property, Clem said in a 2019 interview. The Gateway Foundation, the Clinton Regional Development Corporation, and the Clinton County Development Association helped make the transaction possible.

Clinton Catalyst took title to Ashford Property in December 2015.

The group planned to establish an STEM school for Iowa, Clem said. Ashford had installed new STEM labs on campus in 2012, so the equipment was already there.

But setting up a STEM school required government money and the government had no money to give. The Clinton Catalyst spent a quarter of a million dollars on the project before realizing it would not receive funding from the government, Clem said.

In late 2016, Iowa Governor Terry Branstad told developers that Iowa was cutting funding for schools and suggested the group partner with the Chinese, who could pay the bills.

China is the number one supplier of high school children to the U.S. market, Clem said in 2019. Catalyst Clinton did as Branstad suggested, finding an educational partner in the Confucius International Education Group founded by Lingtao Kong.

The Clinton Catalyst passed the CIEG campus in July 2018, and the students arrived for the fall term. Living in dormitories on the New Six Arts campus, students attended Clinton High School.

Due to regulations governing public schools, the partnership with Clinton became impossible to maintain. CIEG sent most of its students to Rivermont Collegiate in 2019 and all of them have attended Rivermont since then.

But the empty campus could solve some of Clinton’s housing problems, Lauver said Tuesday.

“To alleviate the problem of the homeless, to be affective, we need a shelter in Clinton,” Hart said. In order for a shelter to be successful, it must have perimeter services so that people not only have housing, but they have access to services that will help them be successful, such as health services. mental and employment.

County Superintendent Jim Irwin said Tuesday that Clinton County recently opened a resource center at the Law Center to provide a single place for access to resources.

Ray Gimenez, executive director of the Victory Center, said he has sheltered the homeless in Clinton for 34 years with a 48-bed men’s shelter and a separate shelter for women.

“But we have a gap,” Gimenez said. The county has nowhere to house homeless families. “We need another shelter, but we need housing for families.”

“There are a lot of great things happening, but there are gaps,” Hart said.

The county also needs manpower training, especially in process production, Lauver said. In the US, for every 10 STEM vacancies, only one person is properly trained for it. But in Iowa, only one person has enough training for every 42 STEM open positions.

“Iowa is behind the curve for that,” Lauver said.

Erin Cole, Chief Executive Officer of the Clinton Regional Development Association, said the discussion is already underway to implement classes in Clinton to meet the needs of employers in Scott and Clinton County.

Irwin reminded the group of the East Iowa Community College college bond issue that would add career training to the county, but Hart said those classes do not involve process production.

Iowa State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, who attended Tuesday’s meeting electronically, cited the Iowa Jobs for Graduates of America state program, Iowa Future Ready, and the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council. “There are programs out there,” she said.

It is happening at the state level, Lauver said, but not at the local level.

The jobs of Skyline CEO Shane Buersaid are available. But Gimenez said the homeless lack the education needed to do those jobs.

The custom package will be trained, Irwin said. “They just need troops. They will train you.”

Lauver presented the details of the action plan that included the need to designate a tax-exempt unit and a government unit, various possible sources of funding, and details such as who will write grant applications for the projects and what the deadlines would be. .

Monday’s preliminary meeting was a start for discussion and co-operation, according to organizers. “The idea is just to start your brain,” Hart said.