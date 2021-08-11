When it comes to wine, Italy has all the quality, variety and ever-increasing prices.

If you were to ask 100 wine lovers what their second favorite wine country is, there is a fair chance that most will answer “Italy”.

While people’s first choice may be a little more diverse, Italy offers plenty of what wine consumers want to represent a safe bet for second place in most people’s hearts.

What Italy has to offer is everything anyone could really want from a wine-producing country, great variety, great value and excellent quality, at almost every level, from simple regional wines to well-known style types internationally making friends and influencing people all over the world

Italy can often be associated with raffia fiaschi of Chianti, but its reputation lies in the great wines of Montalcino and Barolo; Veneto amarons and the super Tuscans wanted.

These are the wines that have sparked an interest in Italian wine in recent years. The search results for Italian wines have increased and Italian wine sales have also been healthy, driven by an international assessment of the quality of the best wines. Also a reflection of the growing interest among wine collectors and investors. Making high quality and long lasting wines and selling them at relatively affordable prices will do just that.

Not that there are too many bargains on Italy’s list of most expensive wines, nor would you expect it to be. That said, wines have a better price than many of their counterparts, especially when you consider the quality of the wines.

However high these prices may be, there is no sign that they will fall in the near future. Indeed, as wines further strengthen their reputation, price increases are likely to become greater as collectors pay more and more attention to Italy.

The most expensive Italian wines in the world in search of wine:

Comparing this to last year’s list is fun, Capellano Barolo replaces Montevertine Le Pergole and that is to change; everything else is simply a matter of changing the order.

However, what has changed are the prices. Last year the decline from the two main wines was quite sharp, dropping from $ 1213 to $ 842. This year, there are three wines in brackets $ 900 plus and the average global average price increase on 10 wines is 11.7 percent; last year this figure was 10.8 percent.

This price inflation has been driven by four of the wines on the list. Cappellano leads the charge with an average annual global price increase of 36.4 percent. This is followed by Case Basse di Gianfraco Soldera Brunello Riserva with 17 percent; Masseto at 13.3 percent (giving it a big average price increase of 34 percent over the last five years); and Soldera mix at 13.1 percent.

In fact, the lowest increase in the average price was Quintarelli Amarone and, given that it was starting at a relatively high average price anyway, it was a still impressive annual increase of 6 percent.

The only wine that has dropped in average price over the last 12 months is Giacosa Le Rocche di Castiglione, although this is an interesting case anyway. The average global price this summer tends to fluctuate a lot, depending on availability. In abundant times over the last five years it has been seen as low as $ 501 (May 2019), but peaked in June of the same year with an average bottle price of $ 1722. This volatility eased last year, resulting in a 1.3 percent drop in the average price compared to last year.

In addition, it is good news for Italian manufacturers and good news for consumers as well. Collectors can watch their investments grow, while those of us whose tastes go to the simplest wines can still enjoy high-quality wines at more reasonable prices; this is just what Italy does.

The next time someone says you can’t be everything to everyone, just answer, “Haven’t you been to Italy?”