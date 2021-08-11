Prince Andrew does not face a good choice in the case of accuser Epstein

LONDON – British Prince Andrew is likely to do everything he can to avoid giving evidence in an American lawsuit filed by an American woman who claims he sexually assaulted her when she was 17, lawyers on both sides say. of the Atlantic.

Andrew can challenge the jurisdiction of U.S. courts, or ignore the civil lawsuit altogether, taking a chance that the court may find it predetermined and order him to pay damages.

Regardless of the path he takes, however, he will face the constant beating of uncomfortable media coverage drums.

There is no good chance, said Albert DAquino, a New York lawyer who has defended clients in similar cases. The prince has repeatedly denied the allegations in the lawsuit, filed by one of Jeffrey Epsteins sex accusers, Virginia Giuffre.

I do not think he will submit to the authority of the courts to order him to grant a deposit, or to answer questions about which he wishes to be concerned, said DAquino, a partner at Goldberg Segalla in Buffalo, New York. .

He risks a lot of self-incrimination, which could then lead to criminal action against him, DAquino said.

However, he decides to respond, the lawsuit filed Monday is another unwelcome story for Queen Elizabeth II, reminding people of Andrews’s ties to Epstein two years after the perpetrator of the sexual violence’s death. The British royal family is also recovering from allegations of racism and insensitivity raised against them by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, earlier this year.

Buckingham Palace tried to get past the story two years ago, forcing Andrew to step down from royal duties after giving a disastrous television interview in which he failed to express regret over his relationship with Epstein or offer sympathy to Epstein victims .

“It’s another big scandal for them,” said Pauline MacLaran, a royal expert and author of Royal Fever: The British Monarchy in Consumer Culture.

You just have to feel sorry for the queen. You know, just like Meghan and Harry had started to calm down, then it comes back again. And, of course, all of its seeds are pulled back into the media.

Giuffre’s lawyers filed the lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court for New York Southern District, alleging that Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew in 2001, when she was 17 years old. The lawsuit alleges that she had sex with Andrew in London, New York and the US Virgin Islands, and that the prince knew he had been trafficked by Epstein.

Giuffre, now 37, has made similar allegations in the past, but the lawsuit is the first time she has faced Andrew directly in court.

Andrews representatives declined to comment on the lawsuit. In a 2019 interview with the BBC, he denied having met Giuffre.

It did not happen, he said. I can absolutely tell you that it never happened. I do not remember ever meeting this lady, nothing.

David Boies, Giuffre’s lawyer, said his team tried to open settlement talks with Andrew’s lawyers, but they were ignored. Because of this, he said, Giuffre was forced to file the lawsuit before the deadline set by New York state law.

He can ignore me and he can ignore the Virginia, which is what he has been doing for the last five years. “But he can not ignore the lawsuit,” Boies told Channel 4 television. “This is now a matter for the courts to decide.”

There is only a small chance that Giuffres’ lawsuit will ever be brought before a judge or jury because most U.S. civil cases, especially high-profile ones, are settled out of court, said Arick Fudali, a lawyer at The Bloom Firm, who has represented some of the victims of Epsteins.

However, the lawsuit raises pressure to resolve the issue.

Of course he puts his name back in the news, back in the international news, back in the American news and again linked to Jeffery Epstein, Fudali told the BBC.

But DAquino said a solution is unlikely at this point.

If Andrew wanted to settle the matter, he would have done so before the lawsuit was filed when it could have been handled privately and kept out of the press, he said.

Mark Stephens, an international law specialist at Howard Kennedy in London, said Andrews’s lawyers could pursue a different strategy, choosing to postpone the lawsuit as long as possible.

First, he said, the ongoing criminal investigation into Epstein in the US could delay the case because international law requires criminal cases to be resolved before civil cases. In addition, Andrews’s team is likely to wage a protracted battle over U.S. court jurisdiction while arguing that their client has the right to immunity as a member of the royal family.

So I think it’s almost a racing assurance that this case, filed by Virginia Giuffre to protect her rights, will actually stay until the completion of law enforcement investigations in the United States, “Stephens said. .

“And only then will there be an opportunity to move forward.”