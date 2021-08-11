Mexico’s president defends news anchor after cartel threat





MEXICO CITY Known for his continued criticism of the press, President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador of Mexico on Tuesday came out in support of a television news anchor who apparently he was threatened by the leader of a powerful drug cartel. Mr Lpez Obradors’s unusual defense of a journalist came after a video circulated widely on social media in which a man claiming to be the leader of the New Generation Cartel Jalisco threatened to kill the anchor, Azucena Uresti of Milenio TV, because of its critical coverage. I fully condemn those threats, said Mr. Lpez Obrador during his morning press conference. I reiterate my solidarity with this journalist, Azucena Uresti, and all journalists, with the guarantee that our government will always protect those who do this work. In reality, the government has done little to protect them. Journalists are regularly killed in Mexico because of their work, giving credibility to the death threat from one of the most violent drug cartels in the country.

Two reporters have been killed for their work so far this year, while 15 others are missing, according to the report. Committee for the Protection of Journalists, an international advocacy group. Since 1994, the group said, nearly 60 journalists have been killed for their work in Mexico. Mexico is the most dangerous country for journalists in the Western Hemisphere and has had that status for a very long time, said Jan-Albert Hootsen, Mexico’s representative for the CPJ. , and there is also a lack of political will on the part of the Mexican government to adequately protect journalists and fight impunity. In the video, a masked man who identifies himself as Rubn Oseguera Cervantes, also known as El Mencho, accuses Milenio of being biased in covering up the conflict between the Jalisco cartel and local vigilante groups in the state of Michoacn, west of Mexico. He is surrounded on video by several masked gunmen. I am not against freedom of expression, but I am against anyone who attacks me directly, says the man, before threatening Ms. Uresti directly. I assure you that wherever you are, I will find you and make you eat your words, even if I am accused of murder. Mrs. Uresti said she would not back down from her professional responsibilities despite the threat, thanking authorities and colleagues for their support: We will continue to do our job as we have done so far, she said during her radio program at the Radio Formula station.

The video was quickly condemned by executives across the political spectrum, as well as journalists and media figures across the country: A letter signed by more than a dozen media groups went viral on Monday, calling on the authorities to arrest those who make such threats. We vigorously reject the threats to which our colleagues have been subjected, the letter said, also offering a subtle blow covered by Mr. Lpez Obrador and his promise to transform Mexican social and political life on a scale comparable to independence from Spain in the early 19th Century and the Mexican revolution of the early 20th. We are convinced that the desired transformation for the country cannot be achieved if freedom of expression is threatened. Mr. Lpez Obrador, who holds a two-hour press conference almost every morning, has increasingly used his platform to attack the press for coverage he considers unfavorable, even isolating special journalists for his work. tire. In June, the president launched a weekly segment of his press conference called Who in the Lies of the Week, during which news articles and journalists have been publicly ridiculed as unfair or biased towards the government. While not directly linked to criminal violence against the press, such attacks increase the risks faced by journalists in Mexico and erode trust in the media and the coverage they provide, advocacy groups and analysts say. It creates an atmosphere in which the public can be much less sensitive to the extent and gravity, the severity of the problem, said Mr. Hootsen. “I’m glad the president spoke about the threat to Ms Uresti,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/10/world/americas/mexico-president-journalist-threat.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos