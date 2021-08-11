



WASHINGTON- (TELE BUSINESS) -10 August 2021– Sot, Adlumin announced that it is a Silver Corporation Sponsor of the International Association of Legal Technology (ILTA). The company will expand its reach and provide members with security and compliance solutions. ILTA membership consists of international firms and law departments of all sizes and areas of practice. The association was built on core values ​​including, promoting diversity, equality and inclusion throughout the ILTA community and providing relevant, timely and accurate information. Further, she appreciates increasing skills and talents to promote professional development, success and more. We are excited to welcome Adlum to the ILTA community as a Silver Sponsor, said Joy Heath Rush, CEO of ILTA. We believe that Adlumin will provide our members with powerful cyber security solutions and look forward to building a mutually beneficial and influential relationship. The Adlumins patented automated security and compliance platform will provide ILTA members with world-class cyber security solutions and exclusive features such as one-touch compliance reporting and automation tools, integrated threat intelligence, User and entity behavior analysis (UEBA), a 24/7 search for compromised accounts on deep and dark web and more. Joining ILTA was an easy decision because here at Adlumin, we believe online security is a must and should be accessible to legal services, said Timothy Evans, Adlumin SVP. We are excited to provide law departments and firms with automated security, ensuring that their sensitive data remains airtight. As the company begins its journey with ILTA, Evans will move on ILTACON 2021, August 22-26 at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas to speak as part of an expert panel discussion on how to address vulnerabilities. Evans will discuss best practices for new developments in vulnerability scanning and methods for legal practices. The company is looking forward to supporting ILTA members through cost-effective, cloud-based cloud security solutions, a dedicated team of experts available 24/7, compliance reporting tools, educational resources and more. About Adlumin Adlumin Inc Me is a patented, advanced security and compliance automation platform created for corporate organizations looking for innovative cybersecurity solutions and comprehensive easy-to-use reporting tools. The Adlumin team has a passion for technology and solving the most challenging problems through targeted application of data science and compliance integrationwith Oursthe mission is to add brightness or visibility to any customer network process by detecting, analyzing and responding to threats in real time to ensure that sensitive data remains secure. www.adlumin.com Follow Adlumin: Tweet, LinkedIn, and Facebook View the active source version businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005884/en/ CONTACT: Timothy Evans, Adlumin SVP, Head of Strategy Email: [email protected] Phone: (202) 352-8001 KEYWORDS: UNITED STATES COLOMBIA NORTH AMERICA REGION INDUSTRY KEYWORD: LEGAL FINANCING HARDWARE FINANCE DATA MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY SECURITY SOURCE: Adlumin Inc. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 08/10/2021 01:39 PM / DISC: 08/10/2021 01:39 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005884/en

