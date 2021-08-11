Mature Reactor Ship in Armenia: Corporate





10 August 2021 The operation carried out a ten-day operation to mature the reactor ship of the Armenian nuclear power unit. Restoring the power of the component increases safety and is part of a plan to extend its service life. Baking Assembly (Image: Rosenergoatom) “We have completed a very important modernization procedure,” said Yuri Sviridenko, project manager of the Rosatom team that undertook the work. “We hope that the result of our joint efforts will further improve the safety of the nuclear power plant and extend its service life until 2026, and in the future for another 10 years.” Known as Armenian 2, the country’s only nuclear power reactor is located in Metsamor, 30 km from the capital Yerevan. It generates up to a third of the country’s electricity and is seen as a vital national asset. The general director of the plant, Eduard Martirosyan, described it as “a guarantee for our security and the development of the Armenian economy”. As the heart of a nuclear power plant and one of only a few irreplaceable components, the performance of a reactor pressure vessel is critical to the safe operation of the power plant. Over the years of operation, the atoms in the metal gradually migrate out of their original crystal structure, leading to a decrease in strength. Baking is a process that heats the metal to a level at which it recrystallizes, restoring most of its original strength. Rosatom said baking can restore up to 80-85% of the original performance of a reactor vessel. Because the reactor vessel could not be moved, all the equipment for this procedure – a machine as long as a two-story house – had to be assembled in the reactor room of the power plant. There, the machine heated the pan to 475 ° C, and maintained the temperature for 150 hours, allowing it to cool slowly. The whole process took ten days. The work was done by a team from all over Russian industry. Rosenergoatom Atomenergoremont subsidiary carried out the baking work together with a team consisting of experts from UN construction firms Gidropress and TsNIIKM Prometheus, steel experts TsNIITMASH and the Kurchatov Institute. It was organized by Rusatom Service, a branch of Rosatom, in cooperation with the staff of the Armenian NPP. Researched and written by World Nuclear News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.world-nuclear-news.org/Articles/Reactor-vessel-annealed-in-Armenia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos